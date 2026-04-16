Ingtroduction

Again, while people, the media, look at the details of the war, weapons used, strategies used, how and by whom can the Strait of Hormuz be blocked or opened, what does it mean if and when the US Navy as it claims, will or has blocked the harbors of Iran to prevent them from importing and exporting anything, not just hydrocarbons; what weapon systems they are using, whether new negotiations will soon take place, or are secretly already ongoing, contradictions abound - and more of such details, which convey a picture of extreme (planned) chaos, thus, deviating the attention of the Big Picture - Finance. Saving the Petro-dollar, not as such, but its hegemony.

That’s what we are really talking about. The famous saying, “All Wars are Bankers Wars“ comes to mind, and bears in the case of Iran today maybe more weight than in previous times over the past 100 or 200 years or so, when wars were shaking and shaping history, ruining economies and peoples’ lives.

A case in point in this financial war against Iran, is that the Iran Central Bank is not part of the Rothschild - dominated private Bank for International Settlement (BIS) in Basle, Switzerland, also called the Central Ban of all Central Banks, thereby escaping the rules and policies imposed by the FED / City of London dictate, and not controllable by the west.

Iranian banks operate under Sharia-compliant principles derived from Shia Islamic jurisprudence, which prohibits riba (usury or interest). They do not charge traditional interest on loans, but for commercial loans use profit-sharing mechanisms like “provisional profit” rates. If profits are zero or close to zero, the “fees” are also zero or close to zero. Personal or charitable loans bear no fees at all. Such a system is of course “inconvenient”, to say the least, for a western usury-dominated financial Ponzi scheme, turned realm, around the globe, in which even Russia and China are part of the BIS.

It is questionable, though, to what extent China adheres to the BIS “mandates”. China’s membership, is rather a nod to being part of the world system, without necessarily adhering to its rules.

The Iranian banking system that Wall Street and the City of London, two congruent entities (behind both of which are the powers of Zionism), want to control, may be one of a dozen reasons for the current aggressions against Iran.

The weight of the individual reasons may shift as the war turns into different directions and contradictions of strategies, often pointing to controversies within their own ranks. Current case in point: The Pentagon says they are (or want to) blocking the Iranian ports, whereas Trump’s latest statement was, he wants to open the Strait of Hormuz. A last minute change of mind? Valid for how long? - True? False? We don’t know, confusing for sure... a wanted chaos leading to unwanted and unpredictable new dynamics and dimensions.

This is not so much an introduction to the article that follows, but rather an attempt to complement the article for better understanding of the Big Picture.

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Article



You may read here the original article as published by GlobalResearch.



Iran – Predictable Breakdown of Negotiations – Grim Consequences

(14 April 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/iran-predictable-breakdown-negotiations-grim-consequences/5922292