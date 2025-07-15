Intro and original articles

Two apparently unrelated subjects.

Yet, they are closely linked.

There are the "Deep State" tyrants who created and run WHO, who are getting ever closer to accomplishing their mandate of not only total health and death control - through plandemics mRNA injections and climate change mandates - you also have NATO, who in Europe is moving ever closer to becoming a monster force arming to fight Russia and to start WWIII - in full tandem and connivance with the ever more dictatorial European Union.

And yes, you read correctly, the new WHO IHR attribute responsibility for anything to do with climate change - manmade disasters as we are getting to know them every day better, to WHO's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian, sought in his country for participation in genocide (see this https://www.tbsnews.net/world/who-chief-may-face-genocide-charges-171862 )

This is perfect, since any disease, or threat of disease that needs "preventive vaxxination" - all mRNA-type, (DNA-modifying) injections, falls now under the responsibility of DG Tedros.

He is ideal for the Rockefeller / Bill Gates idea to massively reduce world population. Some of the best modes to do so are Killer-vaccines / injections and "climate change" disasters, resulting from massive geoengineering which has increased in the last five years exponentially.

NATO, is the military branch to carry out and protect the agenda. Not to be mistaken, it is still UN Agenda 2030.

This agenda with its full Covid and related components was Pentagon project from the beginning.

Except, now President Trump wants to shed this responsibility - pass it on to Europe, if they are stupid enough to take it, but for the US, Trump does not want to keep NATO. Too expensive, too visible - and ever more slipping away from Washington's control. He prefers his onw deal-makings - literally.

Peter

-------------

Covid Plandemic. With the New International Health Regulations (IHR), the WHO Is Interfering with State Sovereignty. The Case of Switzerland

(14 July 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ihr-who-interfering-state-sovereignty-switzerland/5894962

-------

Is President Trump Tacitly Killing NATO? (14 July 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-killing-nato/5894974