Introduction to these two articles, which will be shown below in their original format / publication



The West's new paradigm: War is Peace and Peace is War [George Orwell's "1984"].

This perturbed concept is being indoctrinated gradually but steadily since over a generation.

If not stopped - after two generations the dystopia is so deeply engrained in the human mind, that it will have become natural.

Please, help making sure this will not happen.

It's a challenge, because:

War is money.

War is death.

Death is money - in more ways than one.

----

1.) War is a perfect killing machines. Still the main objective of the infamous UN Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Great Reset, is a massive population reduction. They will not succeed, but will keep trying.

The UN Agenda 2030 and the WEF's Great Reset are identical. They have a cooperation agreement, since 2019, signed by Antonio Gutierrez and Klaus Schwab.

Because a reduced population leaves billions if not trillions of assets to be sucked up by the multi-billionaires, as has already been the case by the first phase - the Covid hoax (with lockdowns and sever vaxx and mask restrictions), that has led to millions and millions of bankruptcies around the world, and massive unemployment.

Plus, less people on the planet, frees pension fund money. Guess for whom? - Right. Also for the billionaires, who control the Pension Funds / systems. They shuffle the funds up from where they were created by often hard labor to their elite level, where algorhythms and AI tells them where to invest for highest profits. Possibly the war industry.

And there are probably a myriad other "civilian reasons".

2.) The war industry, of course makes enormous profits from wars, or even from the sheer fear of war, as FEAR makes everybody invest in armament, whether eventually it is used or not. Today, the war industry - the killing industry, is the most profitable legal industry , at least in the west. It may even surpass the illegal drug and human trade.

It is never too late to wake up and act.

peter

-------

Video: War and the Global Economic Crisis

(By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Peter Koenig, and Drago Bosnic - 20 July 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-war-and-the-global-economic-crisis/5895453

----------------

Screaming – Nuclear War Is Coming! “All This is Made Up to Scare You”

(21 July 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/screaming-nuclear-war-coming/5895565