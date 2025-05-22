Introduction

As you will see, the two articles are closely related.

It is ever more difficult to miss how the dots connect - and we are in an ever-closer matrix-incarcerated without really noticing it.

The final door will close, when we are fully digitized and indeed, locked into a digital gulag.

But then its too late.

Digitization is sold every day as a convenience.

And we fall for it.

"Comfort" is the name of the game.

Individual thinking goes down the drain.

But nobody wants to see that.

It is amazing. We are all hanging on our cell phones, sorry, "smart" phones, that depend on 5G - and soon 6G, dangerous radiation that on purpose is weakening our immune system and affecting / destroying our brain cells, and brain waves... and the "smart" phones are so smart that we cannot let go of them, not even by "blindly" crossing the streets, risking being run over by cars.

The "smart" messages that we are glued to all day, now with ever longer videos - many fake news, many stupid, some half-truth, others and ever-more AI-generated - but ALL to keep us busy, and our attention deviated from real life - ever-more dulling our brains, so we are - what's left of us, vulnerable and manipulable - no end.

Ready to become transhumans.

USAID and other Deceptions are just cases in point.

Think about it.

See these two articles in their original publication:

USAID is Alive and Kicking (19 May 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/usaid-alive-kicking-peter-koenig/5887519

The Tariff Wars, The Abolition of USAID? Deceptions, A US Incurable Disease. (14 May 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/tariff-war-abolition-usaid-deceptions-us-incurable-disease/5886987

