The original article of the Brain as the New Battlefield was published in June 2023.

In the meantime, the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 4th Industrial Revolution has made giant steps towards digitally terrorizing mankind with Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as with transhumanism - a hybrid between human and robot - to the point where the Dark Ultra-Powerful Cult has decided that a so-called whistleblower should inform the population what they - the Cult - are up to. Under a universal Cult ritual people must be told what they will be subjected, imposed and exposed to, so that the Cult's objective may be realized.

Hence you will see a horrifying Update (below) to the earlier article.

This - the current mailing and the article itself - is a simple awareness campaign, by no means meant to make the Cult's goals become true. To the contrary, it is to inform, so that people can be prepared and "arm" themselves in defense of what may be coming.

Gaza - Death by Starvation: The ongoing cruelty executed by Israel in Gaza to starve people to death, again, mostly women and children, is helped by AI - in other words, its closely linked to the tyrannical progress of AI for most effective starvation and hunger-death.

To help the process along, those who stand in line, desperately waiting for the few World Food Program (WFP) trucks to distribute the meager rations, are targeted by and shot at by Israeli tanks and snipers - they are killed even before starvation is killing them, because they were hoping to prolong their lives and the lives of their loved ones with the scanty food rations from the WFP-trucks.

That is the type of horror and cruelty the western world allows Zionist-Israel to carry out - endlessly - and even encourages it, because nobody in the abject wester world seems daring to counter the zionist monster.

