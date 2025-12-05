i) Thailand Sidelines the US and Goes to Beijing – Geopolitical Implication for a Declining West, and ii) Is NATO Breaking Up?
Introduction
Two topics that go in the same direction.
Not only is the West geopolitically declining - visibly and possibly fast, but it is also being militarily deteriorating fast.
See below.
------
Article
Please read in their original publication - Global Research, below:
Thailand Sidelines the US and Goes to Beijing – Geopolitical Implication for a Declining West (1 December 2025)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/thailand-sidelines-us-goes-beijing/5907458
-------------
Is NATO Breaking Up? (3 December 2025)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/nato-breaking-europe-russia/5907633
