These two articles are connected in as much as they both are depicting the ever more dystopian world we are living in.

Imagine, Switzerland once proud of her neutrality - is now running toward the warmongering NATO “protection” and the bureaucratic, ultra-corrupt EU - which by the way, is politically identical to NATO.

And this in a most undemocratic way, behind the back of then population, while simultaneously indoctrinating the Swiss public through he bought mainstream media that “neutrality” is a thing of the past, that we have to be prepared for a Russian invasion, and the protection for little Switzerland comes from NATO.

In a very questionable way, the Swiss Parliament has recently elected a new War Minister - a surprise actually - with no government experience to speak of, but who is known to be a NATO-type warmonger. - Please read below for the atrocious details which put the Swiss population basically into a situation of no-return.

Venezuela is another case of dystopia: It is the visible and detractive part, that Trump plays in the open, so that people don’t look what’s happening in the rest of Latin America, namely the new Trump version of the Monroe Doctrine, the Monroe Doctrine 2.0. The Monroe Doctrine, announced by President James Monroe in December 1823, is currently over 200 years old, and is marking two centuries of U.S. foreign policy in the western Hemisphere.

What is simultaneously going on and is not much spoken about is a stark shift in Latin American leadership to to the right - bringing back memories of the 1970s and 80s, even 90s, when South America was led by mostly military dictators like Videla, (Argentina), Pinochet (Chile), Stroessner (Paraguay) and many more of similar styles.

Well, Trump and his “influence” in Latin America’s electoral processes (not just Latin America, but worldwide) has just brought to power in Chile, José Antonio Kast, an open admirer of Pinochet, and in Honduras, the ultra conservative Nasray Asfura, is likely being “elected”, while the votes are still being counted.

The case of Ecuador is particularly sad. The 35-year old current President Daniel Noboa, son of the richest man in Honduras, was reelected in April 2025, but he is certainly not liked by the people, as a referendum, presenting the population with four new freedom restraining rules, was vigorously rejected.

“Democratic elections” has just become a slogan. But as long as people buy it, and in most cases they do, there is not much that can be done.

Switzerland’s New Security Strategy Sparks Fierce Debate Over Swiss Neutrality’s Future. “The Russians are Coming” (19 December 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/switzerland-new-security-strategy-sparks-fierce-debate-swiss-neutrality/5909737

Venezuela: Strangulation by President Trump, or Rebellion to Accelerate Washington’s Downfall?

“Nuestro Accionar Viene de los Libertadores” [Our Actions originate from our Liberators”] – (22 December 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-strangulation-rebellion-accelerate-washington-downfall/5910022