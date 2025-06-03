Introduction

Connecting the dots is almost always a good method to find "the real reasons" for something being planned or happening.



The Globalists keep moving along with their agenda 2030 - of which the absolute main objective, let me remind you, is a massive population reduction by whatever means necessary. So, WHO's World Health Assembly, has finally approved at the end of May a heavily watered-down version of the “Pandemic Treaty”.



It doesn’t in reality take countries sovereignty away, as was the case in earlier versions, but it still makes believe it does – and this spreads fear to 90+ percent of the world’s population, because it is clear that they want to impose vaccines for fabricated viruses – as was covid – and the vaccines are a dead sentence for those who again will be overpowered and convinced that it is a MUST.

How many Governments will go along – again?

There will be targeted pressure, blackmail and worse.

------

Connecting the dots with the Middle East and Ukraine wars – death, control, and billions if not trillions profit from weapon sales are at the center – again. It is a threesome win-win.



But both agendas – the UN’s 2030 as well as the population reduction can be torpedoed, by us, The People. If we wake up… and yes, do as the United States and Argentina do: EXIT WHO – and a step further – EXIT THE UN System.

There is a movement in the US Congress to that effect (exit the UN). How far it will go, however, is not clear.

Indeed, abandoning these corrupt multinational, international organizations is an option. They were created to betray the people, and indeed over the past 20 to 30 years, their corruption and deception has become clear to even the remotest thinking human being on this planet.

Just the thought that with the UN system we were sold “Instruments of Peace and Economic Development” which now prove to be nothing but a miserable lie, should be enough for a vast majority of people to stand up and say – STOP, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

———————-

Article

President Trump’s deal-making trip to the Middle East, more precisely at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh in mid-May 2025, was a multi-purpose trip. First, Saudi Arabia signed a $142 billion arms deal with the US and pledged an additional $600 billion in American investments. That’s deal-making at its best.

Second, during his Saudi stay, Mr. Trump unexpectedly announced lifting all sanctions on Syria.

———

To read the original article, see this - where the images will show:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-plans-middle-east-syria/5889218?doing_wp_cron=1748902016.4534699916839599609375

———-

This is the first time in close to 50 years that Washington leaves Syria free of sanctions. US sanctions in Syria began in 1979. It looks like a monumental shift in US policy in the Middle East. A shift towards Middle East stability?

On the same occasion, President Trump shakes hand with Syria’s Interim President, Ahmad al-Sharaa, initiating one of the most “controversial” policy moves the US have made in the past decades.

Who is Syria’s Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa?

Born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to a Syrian Sunni Muslim family from the Golan Heights, he grew up in Syria’s capital, Damascus. Al-Sharaa joined al-Qaeda in Iraq shortly before the 2003 invasion of Iraq and fought for three years in the Iraqi insurgency.

So, Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa, is an al-Qaeda fighter. Al-Qaeda was created by the US in 1988 in Peshawar, Pakistan. Al-Qaeda was founded as a pan-Islamist militant terrorist organization led by Sunni jihadists who self-identify as a vanguard spearheading a global Islamist revolution to unite the Muslim world under a supra-national Islamic caliphate. A later off-spring of al-Qaeda is ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria).

Syria’s current president, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, was until recently regarded by the US as a senior figure in Al-Qaeda – with a $10 million bounty once placed on his head. No more. Friendship with Mr. Trump is overarching every previous accusation. Mr. al-Sharaa has promised to dismantle the IS (former ISIS) in Syria for better control.

Source: US Embassy Syria

Logically, Mr. Trump is friendly with one of their own (their – meaning the United Sates of America), who fought in Iraq as a counter-terrorist and started his career now in Syria in a similar fashion, but always at the behest of Washington.

What he has done for the US in Syria, making Syria a US friendly place, must be rewarded accordingly. Elimination of sanctions – which are against international law as well as against the Charter of the UN – is just a natural occurrence.

You may say that overall, this is a great move for stability in the Middle East. It allows the Saudis and Emirates to start rebuilding Syria, which was previously not allowed under the sanction regime.

For more details see this.

*

Is there maybe another yet unspoken agenda behind this sanction-lifting and sudden friendliness with Syria? If there is ground for a question there usually is a good reason.

Could it be that stability in the region, especially in Syria, is an asset for Zionist Israel’s plans of expansion towards Greater Israel?

When there is no more fighting, not internally nor against Syria’s neighbors, Israel must be happy. Israel’s way of infiltrating and gradually taking over Syria as a major junk of her Greater Israel dream (with enormous hydrocarbon resources), is made so much easier and without armed interference.

Because one thing is for sure, this Zionist plan of Greater Israel, supported by the US, is not going away and is part and parcel of the genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. As long as the Saudis and Emirates rebuild Syria – it is cost-saving for Zionist Israel later, when they are fully in control of Syria.

Trump has been supporting Netanyahu with arms and is being increasingly criticized for it at home. So, the new strategy is a “diplomatic” support for an even faster expansion of Israel, by making Syria a “peaceful”, even friendly place for the US and friends of the US like Israel.

Just think about it.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

————————

See this - as the original article - an interview - video recorded :

Video: Ukraine, Middle East, WHO — Analysis of the Current Situation with Peter Koenig

(2 June 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-ukraine-middle-east-who-analysis-of-the-current-situation-with-peter-koenig/5889003