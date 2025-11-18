Introduction

Two contiguous subjects: On the one hand, President Trump’s incessant and rather unpleasant lobbying for himself getting the Nobel Peace Prize, to the point of faking initiating a ceasefire in Gaza, knowing bloody well that Netanyahu never agreed before and wouldn’t now either accept a truce, but but did so this time on the surface, helping his friend, Donald, by simply inventing “new” ways of “covertly” continuing with the genocide of Gazans.

On the other hand, you have the Gaza massacre continuing - just under cover of excess rainfalls and flooding, i.e., geoengineered killer rains and floods inundating and destroying makeshift tent cities, housing hundreds of thousands of homeless Gazans. Of course, Trump knows about the horror floods, the ingoing extreme suffering, famine, cold, constant wetness of everything of every cloth - shivering children from the cold and from Zionist induced famines. But he lets it go.

Maybe he has no choice, because there may be higher and stronger - unnamed - forces calling the shots behind him.

But if so, it takes a coward and egomaniac - to accept such an office, knowing damned well, who pulls the strings behind his Administration, the same who put him there in the first place.

There is no excuse. He must have known, as this is his second tour as President of the US of A. - It must feel good to be an emperor, without conscience, without ethics and without cloths.

-----

Article

Please read the original as published by Global Research

Did President Trump Influence the Awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize? (18 November 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-influence-awarding-nobel-peace-prize/5906139

-------

The Gaza Massacre – A New Dimension Death by Flooding – Applying Geoengineering Weapons? (18 November 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/gaza-massacre-new-dimension/5906106