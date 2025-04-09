Introduction

For the last 20-some years we have increasingly looked at and analyzed how humanity is destroying our world, our civilization, and finally itself. It has become "normal" - like a pastime. We are enjoying it - which is helped by movies from Hollywood - often "projected planning movies" - by our media, by countless books and articles - wars conflicts and killing have become "The Norm" of our daily lives.

You may also add to the conflicts and wars and other killing machines, the constant threat of new plandemics - as just announced by the Chief of WHO, Mr. Tedros, the non-medical doctor - that the next P(l)andemic is maybe just around the corner, and we, the world should be prepared and invest much more money into health services - and, Governments, please stop hesitating approving the "Pandemic Treaty" - whatever that is by now.

This violent destruction "game" - let me call it game for now - is also a perfect tool for the Deep Dark State - we are getting ever closer to know who or what that is - is also a perfect tool to inspire fear in society. And fear is literally food for the non-people who are intent in controlling humanity.

The ultimate goal of these non-human control freaks will be an all-digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI) - driven world, which depends on linear, three-dimensional thinking - which we know will never work, because humans, Mother Earth, the Universe - are not linear, but dynamic - and our spiritual capacities are of quantum dimensions.

So, do not get intimidated, but rather think of how to get out of this destructive society - and start afresh - jump forward to the Basics - ethics, human values, such as solidarity, harmony, togetherness - and LOVE.

Yes we can.

And we shall overcome

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=nM39QUiAsoM

Peter

————————

Article



This is a response to Julian Rose’s philosophical-spiritual essay to a violent world we do not seem to be able to escape.

““We can only do and see things in three dimensional segments and linear progressions or regressions.”

We peer out from our little prisons and wonder what the greater world, cosmos, universe must be like. This ‘other world’.

——

See here original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/humanity-prison-confinement-three-dimensional-linear-thinking/5883773

—-

While here and now on planet earth we get immersed in this abstraction/distraction that presently takes the form of Trump, Musk, Zelensky, Putin. Which one is right? Who will save the world? Who will destroy it? Do any of them speak true? What will tomorrow bring?”

This quote from Julian’s article sums it up. Why can we not progress – away from this narrative, or the narratives that link us to a person-cult, to a war-cult, to a cult of conflicts, greed, ownership, to a cult where power and money are our Gods?

This is a time where we all look at the person, Trump, Putin, Zelensky, Musk, Netanyahu, maybe also at the Head of the European Union – what’s her name?

These “personalities” and their tyrannies have become the A and Z of our thinking, of our imagination – the base for our “narratives”, propagated by the western highly paid media, and taken over by us, the people.

These narratives consist mostly of wars, threats of wars, weapons of wars, the powers behind wars – in short, they are narratives of fear. We do exactly what those who play the games of war want us to do and become, by using their prescribed narratives, enshrined in their narratives, scared, vulnerable weak, manipulable.

There is always a threat, be it nuclear or conventional, but “War is in the Air” – instead of “Love is in the Air.” That would bring us onto and into a new dimension – where we belong because our way of thinking traces our lives, our state of mind.

If we think Love collectively and all that is connected with it, Peace, Harmony, Togetherness, Solidarity, Sharing – we would break down these prison walls at once. And they could not keep us enslaved in a digital world, tied and even addicted to artificial intelligence (AI), where our thinking becomes secondary to that of a machine.

We seem to be trapped by these dark walls, self-made walls, spiked by power-people, whom we admire or hate, but on whom our very existence depends.

We have confined ourselves to this linear thinking – to a narrative that keeps us imprisoned.

Israeli Genocide – No End and the World Looks On

*

We, the people, are hesitant and do not want to admit our self-made captivity, do not want to abandon what we have known all our lives, the three-dimensionality – the linearism, our way of counting and our ways of comparing good and evil, by looking at people and things and events form our different angles, but always from within our three-dimensional prison walls.

What we really need to do NOW: Seize hold of this maybe brief window of opportunity, of insight, of realization that this chaos which we are confused and scared by, is not real. It has been made by the very people, whom we admire, or whom we despise – but are unable to ignore and make our own way, chart our own course – a new course, one that frees us from the three-dimensional, linear digital gulag.

Yes, we can.

The opportunity for taking personal and collective action remains within us. It is our window into a non-digital but dynamic world, into freedom, into a quantum world, to which we, humanity belong.

We are not merciless, and locked into their digital prison, into following their narratives, their lies, half-truths and deceptions.

They, these cult figures, and those invisible ones behind the cult figures, those who pretend to call the shots, they are mere servants of evil, and their power only prevails as long as we vibrate on their three-dimensional, linear digital vibes.

They cannot escape their linear, digital world, their forever-prison, as they are not human. While they keep us there, they feed on our emotions, on our fear; they control our labor, our value-added, because we are fearfully submissive.

Humanity is much more and can do much more.

Their “plan” will and cannot work because we are not linear things or beings. We are dynamic and we are of the quantum force. Our thoughts connect instantaneously – faster than the speed of light. Wherever we are, we are quantum, like the universe.

Our lives do not extinguish because they kill us. Our lives and spirit and conscience, yes conscience, let us free, and will continue. Timelessly.

The living non-human material beings, are just that, lies, after lies, after lies – hoping they will dominate the world with money and other material power, of the type of the City of London and those obscure forces controlling the City of London, worshipping obelisks – and what they symbolize.

They may dominate as much as they want of material wealth. But they will not be able to dominate a conscious humanity. Our conscience is a power that goes way beyond money, beyond earthly life, as we know it.

Humanity is not just now. Humanity is the past, is the future, is our kids, their kids, and grandkids – generations of life – all life – that by conscience is destined to ascend to the universe as part of all living beings, of a constantly moving Mother Earth within the Universe, the richness of which we can hardly imagine.

And we MUST not imagine it, because its mystery is a driving force into our quantum being, where material things do not count, where the powers we believe are so important – are indeed irrelevant.

We are God – not the God we hope will solve everything but the God which is creation and we are part of creation. Indeed, calling on our conscience may liberate us from our self-built and maintained prison, the linear digital prison.

Let us do it!

Let us break down these digital, linear, three-dimensional walls.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.