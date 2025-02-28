Is President Trump the Peace President he makes out to be, and under which banner he has campaigned?

Sick and tired of the fraud called Biden Administration, people believed Trump.

The quick answer after a month in office is – Trump is not a Peace President.

Trump is a badly deranged person. See this video just released from his Truth Social (Facebook equivalent) channel. It shows in a few minutes how he and Elon Musk envision what he calls Trump Gaza in a (not too distant) future, a decadent luxury place with casinos and golden Trump statues. The video is commented by Owen Jones.

Of course, reconstruction of Gaza will happen only after full expulsion of the remaining Gazan Palestinians, according to Trump, up to 1.8 million (where are the missing 700,000 to make up for the pre-war population of 2.3 million?). They would be forced into neighboring countries in Europe; they may be even acceptable in the US. Rebuilding Gaza as “Trump Gaza” would cost billions and probably take at least a decade.

What is not said in the video, but is implied for those in the know, are the potentially trillions-of dollars-worth of gas reserves offshore of Gaza which Trump on behalf of the US would appropriate and maybe, as part of a typical “Trump Deal”, share with his intimate buddy, the mass murderer Netanyahu.

Some of these Gaza resources would, no doubt, help fund the reconstruction of Gaza which was destroyed by US bombs, missiles and tanks given to Zionist Israel – which did the horrendous, full genocide slaughter and maiming of the Gaza population, predominantly women and children. Maybe not just the official 70,000 killed, but rather ten times more, the above 700,000 difference, hinted at by Trump?

The video is most likely made by (Musk’s) Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is possible that it was hacked by cyber-clowns and Trump opponents into his Truth Social site.

However, many people, mostly supporters of Trump’s, have already commented on it, most of them being disgusted by the video and by association, also with Trump.

In any case, Trump has had plenty of time to be aware of it, to apologize to the People of Gaza and the public around the globe in general, and, of course, take it off immediately. As of a few hours ago, there was no known apology and the video clip has not been removed.

Independently of this potentially controversial video clip, President Trump did ask, or rather request, the Governments of Jordan and Egypt, as well as the European Union, to take in (force) displaced Palestinians from Gaza – for good, not with a view of one day returning to their homeland, Gaza.

This is the DEAL-Trump, not the PEACE-Trump.

So, NO, President Trump, sorry to say, is not trustworthy. A halfway trustworthy person would leave this video clip which is beyond any one’s dignity not a minute on his website.

One may also question, why does the President of the United States need to associate with the child-like multi-billionaire, Elon Musk, the champion of all-digitization, of implanting AI in every corner of human activities, and eventually into humans to make them “better”, smarter people – transhumans, or simply to make them easier manipulable and controllable?

“Trump Gaza”: Trump Posts Al Video of Gaza Vision

Musk’s “wisdom” AI digital gimmicks – is it wisdom or just another hidden crime?

Why does Mr. Trump associate with and support Elon Musk’s US$500 billion AI-assisted infrastructure project to produce mRNA killer vaxxes? See this and the video below.

If so, is President Trump indeed the difference people voted for, or simply the other side of the same coin, the same con that is the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) and the UN Agenda 2030 – “erasing” over 7 billion people from this earth? See this by Club of Rome “Limits to Growth” co-author and this.

That Trump needs somebody like the materially richest man in the world (spiritually probably poorest), called Elon Musk, shows that he – the megalomaniac – is insecure. All megalos are insecure people.

That Musk helps clean out the US government’s swamp (mostly Biden heritage), is a good thing, but the damage he does with the world over despised AI / all-digitization leading us into a digital surveillance gulag, may in the long run be much worse by affecting humanity, human lives – than the lost and stolen billions.

Yes, corruption must be weeded out.

But Trump has some good and honest people in his entourage, who could do that without the potential fraud that comes with Musk.

According to Karen Kingston, people like the new FBI chief Kash Patel, Health & Human Services RFK Jr.; Department of Defense Pete Hegseth; Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem; Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard; Department of Justice Pam Bondi; and the State Department Marco Rubio, could do the cleaning-out, without “digital Musk”.

They also have the courage to speak out against Elon’s unfettered authoritarian reign of chaos. See this. No need really for Elon Musk.

What does the Kremlin think about Donald Trump’s trustworthiness?

When recently asked by a journalist during a Press Conference given by President Putin, whether the arrangements that Trump and he, Putin, are seeking for Peace in Russia and Ukraine are beneficial for Russia, Putin said something to the effect,

“NO, they are beneficial first for Trump’s America, some of them are good for Russia too. But Trump looks first for himself; he is a deal maker.”

Fyodor Lukyanov, the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, Chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, said in no uncertain terms,

“Trump’s America is no friend – Russia must stay the course. Moscow must resist the illusion of a new romance with Washington.” See this.

Mr. Putin then referred to Trump’s approaching Zelenskyy to get a concession on Ukraine’s rare earths and other minerals to repay the US$ 350 billion the US spent on Ukraine. That is of course a typical Trump exaggeration, according to more accurate accounting, it is something over US$ 200 billion.

President Putin told Trump he did not need exploiting Ukraine’s resources, Russia had plenty of rare earths that Russia would be willing to sell to the United States.

For Trump everything is a “deal” – PEACE is not a deal.

Peace is something that must come from the heart and soul – of a person, of a nation.

Not motivated by money; not motivated in the first place by material gains.

Peace brings harmony, happiness, cooperation, connecting people for the common good and for common benefits.

Peace for Gaza, for Palestine, for Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran – the Middle East at large – is “From the Ashes of Exile, We Rise Again ….” See and hear this Freedom Song for Gazan Citizen – Returning to their Homeland (video 3:44 min – Gaza Song of Hope – 5 February 2025).

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.