Introduction

What the US under Trump’s orders is doing in the Caribbean, Intimidating Venezuela with any means, even with outright piracy on High the High Seas- is even beyond the US standards. While American ethical standards are low, this act of piracy digs into the Middle Ages.

As explanation they accuse Venezuela of drug trafficking, terror networking and the sort. While the whole world knows that Trump’s America is behind Venezuela’s world’s largest hydrocarbon resources and other innumerable riches like Gold and even rare earths.

Well, Trump’s America has become “Gringolandia” again - - - like in “Gringo go Home” - from everywhere. How could anybody respect such a self-styled empire, that promotes its own egocentric agenda no matter what international laws say - its now “The Trump-based-order” - period.

Question is just for how long until this policy with tariff wars around the globe, sanctioning countries left and right and even piracy --- when is enough enough, and this empire - like so many before it, will bite the dust.

------

Article

Gringo Piracy in the Caribbean? A Crime on High Sea, “The Trump Based Order”

(PressTV Interview - transcript --- 12 December 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/gringo-piracy-caribbean/5908722