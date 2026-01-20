Introduction



We are experiencing the wild-wild west again, like in these old Sergio Leone’s iconic Italian Westerners, or Spaghetti Westerners, with Clint Eastwood in the role of Donald Trump, or vice-versa.

This huge island, called Greenland, reaching into the Arctic Circle, is not only full of minerals and empty of people (some 55,000 in the entire island); it has a surface area of about 2.17 million square kilometers (km2). If Trump is the new Clint Eastwood, winning this battle, it would make the United States by surface the world’s second largest country, right after Russia.

Greenland is about three times the size of Texas, or larger than the combined area of Texas, California, and Montana.

But it is rich in natural resources, even rare earths, and is strategically located especially now, that warmer arctic waters open up the northern water ways - which so far have been dominated by Russia, and lately also China.

As in any good western movie, there is a smart fast-gun guy interested in taking over this jewel.

Maybe he will, maybe he cannot.

Is anybody trying to stop him?

-----

Article

Here you can read it in its original Global Research publication:

Greenland: France to Occupy the Island to Fight Trump’s Takeover Ambitions? (19 January 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/greenland-france-occupy-fight-trump-takeover-ambitions/5912685