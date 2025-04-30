One of Germany’s top lawyers for human rights and people’s justice, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, was today sentenced for three years and nine months prison time. This after more than 50 Court sessions, and more than 18 months in preventive detention – three times more than the usual German maximum of about six months.

About a third of these 18 months, Reiner was put in solitary confinement. He was handcuffed, foot-shackled and body searched every time he had to leave his prison cell, to go to Court, to medical appointments or other administrative out of prison tasks.

Reiner Fuellmich is famous for winning Court cases against Deutsche Bank, and against Volkswagen (VW), on behalf of the people.

To refresh your memories on why Germany wants Reiner Fuellmich behind bars and shutting up: In the same vein, to help the people, Reiner in 2020 shortly after the Corona / Covid hoax was coerced on humanity, he organized the German Corona Commission – and by interviewing dozens of scientists, medical doctors, virologists and other research scientists, who were not afraid to speak the truth, despite the threats they received – twice a week he divulged to the German people, and eventually to Europe and the world, the fraud that covid was and still is.

There is evidence that Germany’s Secret Service was involved. See the analysis on the Leaked Dossier:

“In the course of 51 hearings, what we have witnessed is nothing less than an egregious case of obstruction of justice —a criminal offense in Germany— which confirms the intent of the German secret services as stated in their dossier on Reiner Fuellmich. This dossier was presented to the court by one of Fuellmich’s defense lawyers [Christof Misere]. It specified that Fuellmich was to be stopped “at all costs”; that “it is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Fuellmich, [including the] collaboration of prosecutors and suitable third parties”; and recommending “the recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Fuellmich’s closest circle.”

See also below U.S. renowned American independent journalist Greg Reese on the Leaked Dossier as well as the statement of Lawyer Dr Christof Miseré:

He eventually was accused of embezzling money from donations for his own purposes which was all a lie. He was afraid, leaving the money in a bank account, risking the account being blocked by the Government, as has happened in other countries. Nobody is safe telling the truth. We have way passed the many red lines, George Orwell predicted with his famous “1984”.

So, Reiner and it appears one of his associated lawyers, Viviane Fischer, took out personal loans with notarized loan contracts. In the case of Reiner, he took out a loan against his house (Euros 700,000)– like banks do with mortgages – which he wanted to repay as soon as his house was sold.

The house did sell and the money instead of repaying the loan, for as of today unexplained reasons, was apparently transferred by a notary to the account of a lawyer who is in the bidding of the German Government. While Viviane Fischer paid back her loan, Reiner could not, because the money from the sale of his house purposefully was not put on his account, but, they say, on the account of one of Reiner’s former associate lawyers. During the trial Reiner was not allowed to bring the former lawyer to the witness stand. The judge forbade it. This all sounds so dystopian and wrong, that hardly anyone can believe it.

Reiner Fuellmich and his lawyer Katja Woermer

“In the trial against the civil rights lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich held on 50.

On the day of the trial, the chief lawyer Katja Wörmer made the closing plea and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich began with his “last words”.

Katja Wörmer also referred to the dossier that her colleague Dr. Christoph Miseré is said to have received in April 2024 from a whistleblower from the environment of a German secret service.

If a criminal Defence lawyer brings such a sensitive document into a court case, according to Wörmer, then it is not done lightly – one must assume that he is aware of the significance of his statements and knows that only the truth exists in court.

(Translated from German by GR)

The German Corona Committee collapsed, and Reiner who had a farm in California and a license to practice law in California, left with his wife for the US. In a likely cooperation with Germany, the US found a reason not to let him, a US resident, enter the US.

Reiner and his wife stayed in Mexico, where he founded the International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC – pronounced like “I see I see”), where he exposed international crimes, corruptions, misconducts, in finance, banking, corporate mafia type delinquencies and more.

This did not please Germany, or the US, or the rest of the Western world.

Germany issued an arrest warrant valid only in Europe (the Schengen space), but for the type of “financial fraud” Reiner was falsely accused of, they could not arrest him in Mexico. Apparently in connivance with the Mexican and US governments, they organized a passport problem, so he had to be summoned to a German representation in Mexico to get the issue with his passport solved.

As soon as he arrived, he – but not his wife – was handcuffed, taken to the airport as is, no change of clothing no toothbrush. He then was flown to Frankfurt, sitting between two police guards, and was immediately arrested at the Frankfurt airport. From there, Reiner was transported to the Rosdorf (near Göttingen, Northern Germany) high security prison, where he was held in pretrial detention until today.

Reiner had become the German Julian Assange – the world had to see hat free speech, though enshrined in the Constitutions of most western countries, is not valid when it is used to reveal Government crimes against humanity.

Reiner is clearly a political prisoner in Germany; in the heartland of Europe, that prides itself of democracy and freedom of speech.

Reiner’s case was fought with tooth and nail, so to speak, by his lawyers and by Reiner himself, who, as a lawyer, knows the laws and his rights, but to no avail.

The German and by extension the western world’s legal system has become totally corrupt. It is made up, as it serves the system. The Western legal system was converted into the so-called “rules-based order.”

Lawyers and people around the world took to the streets for Reiner’s freedom; lawyers and scientists alike assembled and wrote to the UN Rapporteur for Torture, as well as to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, both located in Geneva – gathering hundreds of signatures, asking them to inspect the case and intervene.

See Peter Koenig’s statements. at the WCH International Panel – Livestreamed on April 14, 2025.

To no avail. They did not even respond to the numerous letters. They were ignored. As if the UN worldwide is no longer an independent body arching above the world for war prevention, for the protection of Human Rights. Instead, it has become a shabby, miserable, and biased institution, bowing to the wishes of the rich and powerful, or Deep State, who pretend to run the world according to their “rules-based agendas”.

This trial was not even a kangaroo trial, it was a farce. Unless some power of justice emerges from this manmade chaos, Reiner may be in prison for at least a couple of years – totally against the very laws a German democracy once established.

We, the People, should not allow this to happen. Let us unite, holding hands – symbolically – around the Globe and call in unison – Justice for Reiner, Free Reiner. This calling, screaming, and yelling we can do quietly, from our hearts and soul. Our thoughts will emit vibes that connect instantly, creating a quantum force that may, just may

FREE REINER.

And we sing along – We shall Overcome:with Joan Baez

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.