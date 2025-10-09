Intro

This topic, sadly, doesn’t need an introduction.

Everyone knows about the ongoing slaughter, literally a massacre that no western country is willing to stop - although they could, practically from one day to the next.

Don’t ask HOW?

Just think who is supplying the weapons and who is funding the genocide.

Since the beginning on 7 October 2025 - the False Flag event that nobody dares to talk about - Israel has received more than US$ 20 billions in arms and cash, mostly from Washington.

When will it end?

Maybe when Trump is assured to get the Nobel Peace Prize?

Article



Please read the original text, as published by Global Research:

Gaza: Two Years of World-Accepted Genocide and No End in Sight

(8 October 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/gaza-two-years-of-world-accepted-genocide-and-no-end-in-sight/5902195