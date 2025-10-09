Gaza: Two Years of World-Accepted Genocide and No End in Sight
Intro
This topic, sadly, doesn’t need an introduction.
Peter’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Everyone knows about the ongoing slaughter, literally a massacre that no western country is willing to stop - although they could, practically from one day to the next.
Don’t ask HOW?
Just think who is supplying the weapons and who is funding the genocide.
Since the beginning on 7 October 2025 - the False Flag event that nobody dares to talk about - Israel has received more than US$ 20 billions in arms and cash, mostly from Washington.
When will it end?
Maybe when Trump is assured to get the Nobel Peace Prize?
------
Article
Please read the original text, as published by Global Research:
Gaza: Two Years of World-Accepted Genocide and No End in Sight
(8 October 2025)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/gaza-two-years-of-world-accepted-genocide-and-no-end-in-sight/5902195
Peter’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.