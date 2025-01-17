Victory for Palestine in Gaza???

Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in Gaza, with full prisoner exchange and Israeli troop withdrawals. The deal was brokered by Qatar and the US. It was announced this morning, 15 January 2025, in Doha, by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. The ceasefire still needs approval by Israel’s cabinet which is considered a formality.

The Hamas-run Civil Defense agency reported Israeli air strikes killed more than 20 people following the Qatari announcement. See BBC report. No comments from Israel or any of Israel’s allies.

The ceasefire is to be implemented in three phases; starting with a complete end to Zionist-Israeli genocide, involving a halt of the bombing, massacring, and destruction of the Gaza Strip.

Aid in the form of 600 trucks per day will be allowed into Gaza – medical equipment, food, water – so that the wounded can be attended to, and the starving Gazans can eat and drink, and hopefully gradually recover their strength. No doubt, they have remained strong in their minds and willpower to survive and win this battle for their homeland.

There are however, thousands, if not tens of thousands, of injured, mutilated, and sick Gazans lingering among the ruins. They need immediate attention which has been impossible, since Zionist-Israeli War Forces (ZIWF – not IDF [Israeli Defense Forces]) have destroyed all – literally ALL – the hospitals in Gaza. Now, with help being allowed into Gaza, it will be a priority to build rudimentary tent hospitals to urgently attend to the sick and wounded.

A simultaneous Israeli troop withdrawal from major cities, accompanied by a complete prisoner exchange, is also to be taking place. The final phase is to begin rebuilding Gaza, so that people who have been driven from their shanty-town type homes, called refugee camps may also return to what used to be their homes.

Egypt’s Head of State, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, is expected to open the borders so that wounded and sick Palestinians may also be transported to Egyptian hospitals and health facilities.

Monitoring the ceasefire would be secured out of Cairo by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

It is said that Donald Trump, before even taking office, has brought about the ceasefire in Gaza – an end of the fighting, an end of the Zionist mass-murder genocide. How he did it is not clear. What type of conversation he may have had with Netanyahu may remain a mystery.

Second Nakba: The Start of Monumental Destruction of the Middle East?

Strangely though the ceasefire is not starting immediately, right now on 15 January, but only on Sunday 19 January, the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

See this on the truce agreement and Donald Trump’s involvement.

As may be expected, in the four days to Sunday 19 January, the Israeli army may continue to butcher Palestinian women, children and men, and bomb and destroy what is left of Gaza. These killer Zionists are inhuman monsters. They may take out as many lives as they can from now to Sunday. Whether they will respect the ceasefire, and all the subsequent steps, starting on the 19th January, remains to be seen.

Let us be reminded that all the bombs and missiles, machine guns and grenades, as well as tanks, with which the Zionist-Israeli army destroyed, devastated, killed, and injured probably hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, were all supplied by the Biden-Harris-Blinken trio. This US Administration is fully complicit in the genocide and MUST be held accountable.

The official figure of Palestinians killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 is close to 50,000, of which two-thirds are women and children. But the true death toll is estimated by Hamas sources close to 130,000.

It is of course still possible that Zionist-Israel will break the ceasefire, as they have done many times before. It also appears that since the announcement of the ceasefire, the ZIWF have shifted the focus of their fighting, bombing, and killing from Gaza to the West Bank, where they are literally killing their own people, since the West Bank as Palestine hardly exists anymore.

The West Bank as we knew it in 1948 and even up to 1967 has been gradually taken over by Israeli settlers, today making up close to 90% of what was once known as Palestine West Bank.

So, indeed, Israel is bombing her own people.

Israel is still breaking the ceasefire in Lebanon. The ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon on 26 November, becoming effective on 27 November, provides for a ceasefire monitoring mechanism, chaired by the United States with the participation of France. The monitors are silent about Israel’s breaches of the ceasefire.

Is the Gaza ceasefire the response to President Trump’s promise that he will bring Peace on the first day of his Presidency? This famous saying was principally referring to the war in Ukraine. So, we will see what happens on that front.

Yesterday morning, 14 January, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced in a Press Conference in Geneva that President Trump would participate in the WEF’s Davos event 2025 that starts on 20 January, the day of Mr. Trump’s Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC. The announcement was not clear whether he would be present in Davos, virtually via video, or in person. This will probably be a last-minute decision – for security reasons.

For the past several years, the WEF did not invite President Putin to its Davos show. However, and this is pure speculation – what if at the highest-level top-secret arrangements were made that Mr. Putin would meet Mr. Trump on the Davos 2025 WEF occasion?

Could that amount to another Peace moment?

End of speculation.

This is a developing news. Wait and see the order of the day on both fronts – Israel-Palestine as well as Ukraine-Russia.

