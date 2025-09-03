Introduction

Over 50 ships are en route to Gaza, with food, medicine, medical equipment and essential livelihoods..

Flotilla to Gaza —- What a wonderful sight to see. They are leaving from Barcelona.

----

See also this (below), describing the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Let's hope, a BIG HOPE, that people are becoming conscious - and act - for life, for justice for a Gaza, Palestine libre - FREE, free from Israel, as part of the world union of countries.

In PEACE.

You / We the people, together, We can do it.

But we have to have the courage to stand up against our "leaders" (sic-sic - so-sic).

Warm our hearts - to stop the Gaza genocide - genocide worldwide, driven by the UN agenda 2030, by the WEF's Great Reset, whose primary goal is to massively but massively reduce world population by 2030.

By whatever means possible.

And against all those invisible evil elites, pulling the strings behind the US, the UN, the WEF, and even Israel - because the killer-Israel, is the Zionist-Israel, who are also in control of most of the world's money flow, and the world's asset management, calling the shots on almost every decision that affects (mostly western) humanity in a miserable way.

------

Article

Gaza — Atrocities, Horrors, Genocide… No End.

A Million Gazans Forced Walking South to the Rafah Border (2 September 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/gaza-atrocities-horrors-genocide-no-end/5899412