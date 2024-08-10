“Dystopian” is the term for these Olympics, from the satanic Opening Ceremony, to the Ending celebration, and throughout the games. The horror stories include:

A polluted River Seine, the use of which for the triathlon was not recommended, but the warning was partially disregarded, until at least one athlete got sick.

Western participants being permitted using prescription drugs, what otherwise would be called “doping”, normally reason for immediate disqualification – (see this https://en.rattibha.com/thread/1819267014810349996 ); just to have a better chance at beating Asian (especially Chinese) competitors. Sorry, even dishonesty did not pay off.

The Olympic green-focused kitchen, was raising complaints from athletes that they were not given enough red meat protein (of course, red meat is taboo for Bill Gates’ et al Climate Change agenda).

Allowing trans-men boxing against women, in at least one case, knocking the real female (Italian) contestant out in less than 45 seconds – and, though protests are heard – the boxing category was not suspended, or at least boycotted, demonstrating the fully indoctrinated Woke agenda – and more. – In a today’s news break - was this trans-man just declared the women’s boxing Olympic champion?

And, finally culminating in the “secretive” projected apocalyptic Closing Ceremony.

According to many mainstream media, these Paris Olympics are going down as the worst in the Olympic history, since modern Olympics began in 1896 in Athens, Greece.

Ancient Games were staged in Olympia, Greece, from 776 BC through 393 AD. It took 1503 years for the Olympics to return. Are these announced Apocalypse Closing Ceremonies to be seen as what is commonly called “predictive planning”? – An end of Nation States; and end of multi-national events?

If the meaning of the apocalyptic end-celebration holds, it might be again the last Olympics for a while. But, We, the People, surely can resist the Apocalypse. In the end, We, the 8-plus billion people hold the destiny in our hands, in our souls – and are not to cede our collective Universal Power to a small, sick, dystopian elite.

Actor Tom Cruise, who got a special award from the French authorities, probably directly from Mr. Macron, the WEF’s Chief-in-“Apocalypse Now”, in person – will be the star of the closing ceremony, together with the French music bands Air and Phoenix.

Looking at not-coincidental parallel events that could also be called apocalyptic – in the sense of ending our civilization and cultures as we know them, here is the



United Nations (UN) Pact of the Future which is currently little known, not, or hardly mentioned by the mainstream, planned to be presented at the UN’s General Assembly (GA) in September 2024 in New York, depicting noble agendas for the environment, peace, human conviviality, and cooperation. It can be seen at the UN’s website, “Summit of the Future” – see here https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future?gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrN7GuvvohwMVeK6DBx2LrSrPEAAYASAAEgIw-PD_BwE . At first sight, all reads and sounds good, but when you dig deeper it is a kind of blueprint for a future Artificial Intelligence (AI)-directed One World Order (OWO) with a full digitized One World Government (OWG) and digital money. Sovereign states are practically being erased, to be replaced by a OWG, carried out by the UN, whose policy-making body may be the World Economic Forum (WEF), in its current or perhaps updated, modernized format (indications to that effect are under way), policed by the Gestapo-WHO, responsible for the dictate on world health (and death), as well as for Climate Change control. And, not coincidentally – the official Swiss Government radio hosted a one-hour program, on Friday, 9 August 2024, with call / write-in people participating on “what if we were to live in a borderless world?” That alone speaks for itself. Amazing, the jolly ambiance they created during the chat-hour, with most people happily tagging along the going “borderless” OWG – as outlined in the UN agenda for the UN September GA. Although, the UN Agenda was, of course, never mentioned.

Well done!

Again, the diabolical Cult has spoken – and warned. But hardly anybody noticed.

They are advancing much faster than the WEF’s Great Reset and the UN Agenda 2030 originally planned it – taking people by surprise – attempting creating a situation of no resistance and no return.

And what better way than accomplishing the Utmost Cult Condition, warning people in advance of their sinister plans, than the Olympics – with the full globalization agenda disguised in symbolic satanic language – ending in apocalyptic songs and closing scenes?

Indeed, the current world order, needs to be apocalypsed before the new one can begin. That is precisely what the planned Olympic Closing Ceremony is supposed to insinuate.

Hollywood star, Tom Cruise is rumored to be one of the highlights of the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony. He is predicted to engage in a death-defying stunt on the roof of the Stade de France, on Sunday 11 August ending celebration.

The ceremony also promises a memorable passing of the five-rings flag to Los Angeles, where the next games are planned in 2028, with accent on “planned”. Who knows what will happen from now to then.

The Olympics Artistic Director, Thomas Jolly, has revealed that the closing event will combine "wonder" with "dystopia", suggesting some darker elements than what Jolly calls the joyful tone of the opening ceremony.

Who knows what we can expect. Well, the name of the Game is Apocalypse. What else?

In a recent meeting with journalists, Mr. Jolly offered a frank “sneak prevue”, saying, “he saw the Games as a "fragile monument" and wanted to imagine what would happen if they "disappeared and someone was rebuilding them in a distant future".

The Closing Sequence features "travelers from another space-time who arrive on Earth and discover vestiges from the History of the Olympics", with acrobats restoring the famous five rings of the Games.

It will reportedly feature more than 100 dancers, circus artists and other performers, with the promise of aerial displays, giant sets, and spectacular lighting.

Destination Hollywood

The opening ceremony featured some big stars, including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura, but big celebrities are also expected Sunday. The Closing Fiesta has lined up two of France's biggest musical exports -- Air and Phoenix. “Air” is known for electronic pop and space rock; “Phoenix” is Indie pop, and New Wave – very befitting for an apocalypsed civilization.

Actor Tom Cruise has been at several Olympic events and one as of the most daredevil of Hollywood stars, he would be a natural connection between Paris and the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Los Angeles is also the home of Hollywood – no accident – where pedophilia and sex trade are in obscure but high demand.

US media have reported that Tom Cruise has been preparing a spectacular stunt to pick up the Olympic flag and transfer it to LA, with video sequences already filmed on both sides of the Atlantic. (AFP, 7 August 2024).

Only God knows what the Death Cult’s Apocalyptic symbolism – ending Greek Olympia (again) – has in store for Us, the People.

They, the death Cultists – may not know, however, that Apocalypse would also be their Cult’s death.

