Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer who created in 2020 the German Corona Investigative Committee to investigate the Corona fraud not only in Germany but around the world. He had top medical doctors, virologists and other medical scientists on his program, people in pursuit of the truth and to propagate the truth among people who have been negatively affected by Covid measures and later having been coerced to receive the poisonous “vaxx” which was never a vaccination, by an often-deadly injection.

This, the German Government did not like, and through infiltration in his team, the Corona Committee was demolished.

————

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/free-reiner/5874162

—————

Reiner eventually was falsely accused of financial wrongdoing and is since more than 14 months in pretrial detention in one of Germany’s high-security prisons in Rosdorf, near Göttingen. He is a political prisoner in the so-called democracy of Germany, he is a prisoner of war – in our times of war silent war of the Globalists against Us, the People.

Reiner has dedicated his life to defend the interests of the people. Reiner is a hero.

Following is a transcript of my speech at the demo in Geneva on 30 November 2024.

***

Friends of Reiner Fuellmich!

What we are witnessing through the trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a scandal without precedent! It is likely unparalleled in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany since 1949 that a German public prosecutor would act with such disproportion and disregard for the rule of law.

To say it bluntly the way it is: Reiner Fuellmich is a political prisoner of Germany.

Yes, a political prisoner in a so-called Democracy of Europe.

In 2020, at the outset of the Covid hysteria, Reiner created the German Corona Investigative Committee (CIC) – a TV program in which he interviewed medical specialists, virologists, and many other scientists, helping thousands of fearful and stressed people, by divulging the truth about covid.

Germany and the current Globalist tyranny in which many of us are living, does not want the truth to be known. They needed a reason to stop him. Ms. Vivian Fischer, lawyer and Reiner’s partner in the CIC, eventually denounced Reiner for unlawfully deviating donation funds destined for the CIC.

Deviation of money was an abject lie in the first place.

However, others, former colleagues and co-workers, including a renowned doctor and scientist Dr. Wodarg, in the Corona Investigative Committee, jumped on the bandwagon of the traitors to accuse Reiner.

In the lawless “rules-based” system we are confronted with for at least the past four years, it would be no surprise, if Reiner’s turncoats were all coerced, or paid, blackmailed – or all of the above – by those who pretend to control “THE GLOBALIST SYSTEM”, for giving false testimony.

The cowardice of these people was sufficient to collapse the German Corona Committee.

Reiner is licensed to practice Law in California and had a ranch in California. He tried to move with his wife to California. By strange coincidence – or by coordination between the German and US secret services— Reiner was not allowed entering the US.

So, he established himself temporarily in Mexico, where he created the ICIC (International Crime Investigation Committee), from where he invited numerous guests to talk about crimes committed in the name of the globalist elite, those who created the “rules-based order.”

This “rules-based order” is devoid of any international law and can be changed and shifted around as it suits the political elite’s necessities.

Case in point is Germany which has been getting away with a political crime – Human Rights infractions, on Reiner, an honest citizen, who was telling and publishing the truth – the truth about Corona, the truth about crimes committed against humanity by the very Governments that are paid to serve the people.

The German system did not like Reiner’s ICIC in Mexico either. In October 2023, they lured him into the German Consulate in Tijuana, Mexico, where he was immediately arrested by German agents – coming from Germany to literally kidnap Reiner.

They handcuffed him, and took him right away, as is, without a change of clothing, or even a toothbrush, to the airport, where he was flown, squeezed between two armed secret service agents, back to Frankfurt.

Immediately after landing, he was arrested and sent to the maximum-security prison in Rosdorf, Göttingen, for what they call “preventive detention”.

This is called kidnapping.

Illegal – I repeat kidnapping by all standards is ILLEGAL.

The German Government resembles increasingly the Third Reich. The alleged and unproven financial delict he is accused of, is not a criminal act, extradition orders cannot be issued outside of the Schengen area. So, Mexico did not deport Reiner. He had to be kidnapped by the German Secret Service, obviously with the collaboration of Mexico and the US Secret Services.

Reiner’s fight against the Covid lie was a fight against a worldwide military program. The covid scam is Pentagon / NATO project. And so is the “Climate Change” fraud, made believable to the people, by geoengineering the weather, the climate to bring about extreme weather conditions, floods, droughts, hurricanes, destruction of infrastructure, housing, food, creating famine, misery and ultimately death.

The Case of Reiner Fuellmich Is Representative for a New Nazi Germany

Reiner’s case should never have been put before a Criminal Court, but at the most a Civil Court.

In summary, Reiner has been illegally kidnapped and arrested as a political prisoner. Considering the Globalist war we are living, he is also a Prisoner of War.

Reiner is incarcerated for telling the inconvenient truth and – that is important – he has been arrested and is being tortured to dissuade others from talking TRUTH against the Globalists lies and tyranny.

Reiner’s case resembles ever more Julian Assange’s odyssey.

Torture for silence and for dissuasion.

That is the story in brief.

While there are no laws, per se, against “political prisoners”, there is the UN Declaration of Human Rights: Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

All prisoners must be held under conditions that correspond to basic Human Rights.

Like the United Nations itself, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) rose from the ashes of World War II. It was adopted in 1948, by then 50 UN member countries.

By now, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been signed by all 193 UN member countries, including Germany.

In abbreviated form, there are 30 basic Human Rights.

In the case of Reiner, Germany is in violation of 7 of the 30 Human Rights:

5 Freedom from Torture and Degrading Treatment

8 Right to Remedy by a Competent Tribunal

9 Freedom from Arbitrary Arrest and Exile

10 Right to Fair Public Hearing

11 Right to be Considered Innocent until Proven Guilty

19 Freedom of Opinion and Information

30 Freedom from State or Personal Interference in the above Rights

Below are the 30 abbreviated Articles of Human Rights.

Friends of Reiner’s,

Free Reiner!

Free Reiner!

Free Reiner!

Here is how Reiner is being tortured:

He has been for almost 15 months in “preventive detention” with an endless trial – up to now 39 trial sessions – but still without a judgement. The maximum preventive detention normally tolerated in Germany is 6 months.

During the last five and a half months, Reiner has been detained in solitary confinement.

He is in full isolation and cannot even talk to his fellow prisoners.

He can receive visits only once a month.

He is kept in almost total isolation.

Every time he leaves his cell he is being handcuffed, foot-shackled and accompanied by two heavily armed policemen – to where he must go, most of the times to Court.

He is being treated like a mass murderer.

At every Court interruption and before he is brought back to his cell, he is being stripped and body-searched.

Imagine this extreme humiliation!

The latest happenings date from three days ago, 27 November, the last Court date.

Reiner has been sick for days and asked to see a medical doctor of his choice, and to postpone the Court date.

He was denied both.

The judge said he was fine and healthy enough to attend the Court session.

In addition, Reiner was not only denied to see his dying mother before she passed away, but two days ago he was denied to attend her funeral.

Psychological torture. Absolute cruelty.

Here are the messages from Reiner (audio) and Katja Wörner (his lawyer), they sent to the manifestation in Geneva.

Friends of Reiner’s,

We are in Geneva, where the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is located, Mr. Volker Türk.

Dear Mr. Türk,

We call on you – we plead you – to intervene without delay with the German Government to free Dr. Reiner Fuellmich immediately.

Reiner is arrested and tortured for a financial “irregularity” he has NOT committed.

I repeat, he has NOT committed.

Several of his Human Rights are regularly violated.

Reiner’s German Government kidnapping, arrest and torture serves just as a pretext, to silence him and to keep him as a political prisoner in the maximum-security prison “Rosdorf” in Göttingen, northern Germany.

He has been in preventive detainment for almost 15 months, a third of which in solitary confinement. A fierce Human Rights violation.

Mr. Türk, we request you to do whatever is in your power as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to intervene with the German Government to free Reiner Fuellmich at once.

Thank you.

Free Reiner!

Free Reiner!

Free Reiner!

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.