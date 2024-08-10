“The opening ceremony of the Olympics felt like the closing ceremony of humanity”, posted on “X” (former Twitter) by @KimDotcom.

The Satanic symbolism of the inauguration of the French Olympics on 26 July 2024, raised many questions on interpreting them. Those who are behind these diabolical symbols of course knew what they were doing.

———

See this for original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/france-satanic-olympics-inauguration/5864497

———

In brief, as the “Satanic Cult”, has on many prior occasions before, they showed us, the People, what they have already done with us, how far they have advanced in their evil endeavor, and that we are at “the final stage of the apocalypse” as depicted in the Book of Revelation. With gory details, blasphemous symbolism, a gross display of the United Nations 2030 Woke agenda, no end, they demonstrated the end phase of the Fourth Horseman of Death.

Is it “coincidence”, or excessive symbolism, that the entire opening ceremony was under alluvial rain, representing the biblical legendary and symbolic Deluge – as perhaps the only event capable of salvaging humanity?

We know, geoengineering can produce, as well as stop rain, wherever it’s needed – and of course much worse.

Each of the horsemen represents a different facet of the apocalypse: conquest, war, famine, and death. The one displayed at the Olympics Opening was the Fourth Horseman of Death, portrayed by the devil on a horse, draped in an Olympic flag (see picture).

The other three horsemen represent different facets of the apocalypse: conquest, war, famine; culminating in the last one: death.

Much has been written already about the satanic opening ceremony. Certainly, much more than Macron, one of the co-masters of the Diabolical Cult could have ever imagined. That shows how far removed from humanity, from those whom “they” say elected them, they really are.

Among recent articles trying to explain and analyze the strange Opening of the French Olympic Games is my previous article entitled:

France – The Satanic Olympics. The Macron Government Belongs to a Diabolical Cult.*

The entire opening ceremony was filmed while Paris was under pouring rain – including a blasphemous Last Supper, the setting of Leonardo da Vinci – but with full LGBTQ+ label and characters, with a fat, big-breasted trans-lady in the middle, in Jesus’ place, according to the famous da Vinci painting. Also appearing, a blue gnome dancing with a stiff penis (see picture).

However, more analysis of the displayed dismal allegories may be of the order.

The symbolism is almost perfect. What do we expect?

Are they telling us that our last hour has wrung? The three initial phases of the Apocalypse have come and gone and some are being executed in parallel with each other – Conquest, War, Famine… while we are indeed entering the fourth – meaning Death. This, the Fourth Horseman, is meant to tell us.

Conquest – almost without humanity noticing, we have been taken over – by the Globalists, those who are pretending to be at the point of establishing a One World Government and a One World digital currency – exerting full control.

No kidding. We are not far from this moment. Wake up People!

War – there is no need even to talk about wars. They are everywhere. All of them initiated in one way or another by the “Deep State”.

First, create unrest by terrorism, infiltrated into a country by the “Satanic Cultists” which include the upper echelons of the financial establishment and the multibillionaire foundations, then invade, create an endless war, never to win – and so the industry that fuels it, will earn trillions of fake money.

We, the People, work hard for – while the Zuckerbergs et al – buy yachts worth half a billion dollars, irrespective of the CO2 emissions they tell us, the People, to reduce to zero. Zuckerberg is founder, chairman and CEO of Meta, former Facebook, one of the tech-giants.

The latest wealth report, just out, indicates that 1.5% of the world population owns 47.5% of the world’s wealth.

Why is that important?

Because Wars, the War Industry, is one of the largest generators of this fake wealth, wealth by death, exactly what the Fourth Horseman has in store for us: a 1.3 trillion dollar nuclear weapons program.

Wars are also supported directly or indirectly by the tech corporations, by “Cyber Valley”, formerly called Silicon Valley.

Famine – we are being plunged into an artificial famine, by the false climate change agenda and the overall lie that has been drilled into the human brain, it seems to be irreversible. The “smartest” people believe in it.

An Agreement to Trigger Famine

“The United States has joined 12 other nations in signing a World Economic Forum (WEF) agreement that seeks to engineer global famine by destroying the agriculture industry.

According to the agreement, which was drawn up by the WEF and the United Nations (UN), food production is causing “global warming” and must be eliminated.

To “save the planet” from “climate change,” the globalists insist, farms must be shut down across the world”

So, CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases —like farting cows— are causing the manmade climate change, against any evidence, just propaganda, and we, the People, swallow it. And if We, the People, do not stop it, climate change will kill us all.

No word about geoengineering the weather, the climate – so we believe in the “climate” hoax.

We are blind, cannot see the white crisscrossing chemtrails on the sky, cannot see that these all-destructive horrendous bush and forest fires are made by Direct Energy Weapons (DEW) – another means of doing away with humanity.

Human agriculture, the very base for our lives, giving us the daily nutrition we need, is being killed by the “Satanic Cult”.

Farmland is being bought up, for example by the Bill Gates Foundation, thus, preventing it from being used to produce food.

Bill Gates is currently the largest single farmland owner of the USA.

Why is this important to know? Because it is all connected – causing famine and misery, and connected to the horrendous symbolism of the Olympic Openings.

We let it happen. It is our fault, as we are being told. Our Christian culture has brought us up with guilt. We are guilty before we are even born — so, yes, we must suffer.

Some protest, but most don’t. Instead, they prepare themselves for a diet on bugs and maybe grass —a diet towards famine leading directly to the Fourth Horseman of Death.

In a July 8 announcement, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approved the 16 insects, which include silkworm pupa and mealworm, “With immediate effect.”

“The United Nations Food And Agricultural Organisation (FAO) continues to promote insect consumption as an environmentally friendly way to get protein in your diet — for both humans and their livestock,”

Proponents of insects as food for humans, including the FAO, argue this will help combat climate change, as insects produce a smaller carbon footprint than traditional livestock. But critics challenge this view.”

Does the blasphemously displayed Last Supper of transvestites and gays suggest that death and extinction is on the horizon, as they do not procreate?

Is the Woke agenda just one more step to human extinction?

Death – That is what they want for most of us. A small group of “underlings” cum transhumans, commanded by 5G and soon 6G – no chips needed – will be their slaves.

These quasi-robots are happy owning nothing. In case they become unhappy, they can be extinguished remotely – when they become problems, or are no longer needed.

Video with Peter Koenig. Preceded by Interview with Klaus Schwab (RTS.ch)

That’s it, folks!

They have been very honest, their Olympics symbolism has clearly shown us where we are — they came out in the open with their verdict: See what we can do – there is no return.

Wake up People. It is never too late. There is never a moment of NO RETURN

Never forget this simple phrase: Together we can.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image source