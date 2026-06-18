Inroduction

The Evian, France, G7 Summit hast once again called attention to the dystopia we are living.

Meetings organized by a group of navel-gazing so-called leaders - the G7, that nobody elected, and 8.4 billion people do not want. They do not want this self-designated group of leaders to take decisions that nobody is consulted on and nobody wants.

And while we are at it, comes to mind, their dystopian agenda - making believe the contrary of what hey are discussing, like climate change, the next plandemias, the digitization and “AI-ization” of everything - only for our good, naturally - when it is in reality to humanity’s detriment..... and more.

Also comes to mind, George Orwell’s description of dystopia, where he famously says, “war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.”

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Article

you may read this article here in its origialpublication.

Dystopia Beyond George Orwell’s “1984”: From G7 to Climate Change to Killer Vaxxes – Humanity is Being Attacked from All Sides (17 June 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/g7-climate-change-killer-vaxxes-humanity-attacked/5930407