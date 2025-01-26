Introduction

This is a controversial and contradictory story rom A to Z.

Supporting the production of mRNA killer vaxxes? - Does President Trump know what he is doing?

Did he consult with his newly appointed Minister of Health - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

And lets see what and when the PEACE President does for PEACE in the Middle East and in Ukraine, as he promised.

Of course, there is more conflict potential, not covered in the article.

What would happen, if he were serious about "annexing" Greenland, making Canada de 51st US State, re-capturing the Panama Canal, and re-naming the Gulf of Mexico, as the Gulf of America?

Conflicts would be pre-programmed and this by President Trump himself.

How would he, as The Peace President of all Times, deal with them?

Maybe best would be not even starting hem.

According to Children’s Health Defense (CHD) or The Defender, the organization founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is nominated to become Secretary of Health under the new Trump Administration, the Biden Administration on Biden’s last day in office – 19 January 2025 – awarded US$ 590 million to the pharma corporation, Moderna, for developing mRNA flu vaccines with “pandemic potential”.

The Biden Administration knows, as well as WHO, that mRNA shots are kill-shots. They severely injure and kill people. That has been proven redundantly over the past four years.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-production-killer-mrna-vaxxes/5878113

The Biden Administration up to its last day pursues the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) and the UN Agenda 2030 key objective: massively depopulating the world. Of course, the WEF and the UN are just executing agencies for a sinister Deep State.

On the day after his inauguration as the 47th President on 21 January, Donald Trump announced his support for a Big Tech US$ 500 billion investment in Elon Musk’s new Stargate project, which as The Defender says, will focus on AI-based messenger RNA (mRNA) technologies for health solutions, i.e. “vaxxes”.

Does Mr. Trump know that the mRNA-type injections have caused with their gene-modifying spike protein severe injuries and deaths?

All mRNA-type injections, called vaccinations, are killer shots. The horror is that most people are unaware that now ALL vaxxes are produced as mRNA injections, even the totally useless flu shots. Deliberate killer shots are part of a biological warfare to reduce the world population. See the full CHD article here.

Mind you behind these puppet organizations, WEF and UN, are the powerful Men in Black with Red Ties, the Deep Dark State which is losing, and while sinking into a bottomless abyss, it attempts to hold on to and pull down with it as many people and nations as possible.

That is what we are witnessing now. It can be stopped and MUST be stopped.

Does Trump’s trust in Elon Musk’s creativity betray him? The first conflict between the two just broke out over the Stargate project. The Tesla CEO criticized Trump’s bragging about a $500 billion AI infrastructure project, claiming that the funds were not secured. On social media, Musk said,

“They don’t actually have the money,” and pointed out that SoftBank had less than $10billion secured.

Strangely, in his press conference of 22 January, Trump also mentions the US$ 500 billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stargate project – no mention though of mRNA vaxxes – it will supposedly create thousands of jobs and help making America great again.

But why would President Trump say in the first place that this gigantic Stargate infrastructure project would focus on using AI to manufacture mRNA-technology products, including vaccines?

And that despite his nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health, the very RFK Jr. who is to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). The mRNA technology does not make anybody healthy. So, mRNA technology does not really fit into Trump’s MAHA ideology?

Was this discussed with RFK Jr.?

In one way or another, Trump must pay his dues to the [Ashkenazi] Zionists, Big Pharma and Big Tech, and not last nor least, the huge and powerful Military Industrial Complex (MIC), all of whom funded his campaign with almost uncountable millions of dollars.

On the war fronts, Middle East and Ukraine, the self-styled Emperor and Peace President must confront a few challenges. Just a couple of days ago, Trump still said that a Peace Deal in Ukraine was very close and could be sealed shortly during an upcoming meeting with President Putin.

Yesterday, 23 January, in his live-streamed address to the WEF, President Trump sounded still optimistic, saying for example that Zelenskyy wanted peace, but a bit less confident that the conditions to satisfy both parties could be found soon.

Nevertheless, he also said that he had a good and friendly phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who called to congratulate Trump for his inauguration. They spoke about how China could help moderate the Peace process between Russia and Ukraine. He also reiterated that he and President Putin plan to meet soon. No date, location, or further precisions were given.

In his speech to the WEF audience, President Trump addressed the horrors of the war not in “economic” terms of destruction and reconstruction, but pointing to the human factor, the millions of lives lost for naught, young people dying on either side, families devastated, in a totally unnecessary war.

He said the same about the Middle East war. But the overall tenor was Hope, with the light of Peace shining at the end of the tunnel. That was probably not to the liking of the MIC.

The alternative looks grim. Ukraine could become a never-ending dragging belligerence – an Afghanistan-style war of attrition, a bonanza for the arms industry, for NATO – if NATO survives. It may not.

President Trump now demands that all NATO countries – 30 of the 32 are in Europe – increase their military budget to 5% of GDP, a 150% hike from the 2% he asked before. It is unlikely that any of the already bleeding-from-the-throat European economies can afford to increase their military budget to this giant proportion of GDP. And Mr. Trump knows that.

It is a little-veiled secret that Trump is not a fan of NATO. On several occasions, he hinted that NATO has no real mission anymore since the fall of the Berlin Wall. That certainly does not please the MIC either.

Turning to the ceasefire in Gaza, Mr. Trump claimed the credit for it, saying that the team he sent to the Doha negotiations achieved the crucial breakthrough. Again, he did not talk about economic benefits or losses, but about human losses, the unnecessary lives lost, that the war would have never happened under his Presidency, and he referred to the happiness of the prisoners and their families in the prisoner exchange on both sides.

The truce in Gaza was agreed for 42 days – as a first phase. Nothing was said about the second and third phase which are supposed to follow.

Speculations are running hot that this ceasefire is only a ruse, an opportunity for Netanyahu to push the remaining citizens of Gaza into Sinai, into Egyptian-built, US-Israeli funded tent cities, where they are left to rot and die in the desert – famine, disease, despair, death.

Such theories are fueled by the fact that there was no mention in this truce about the Zionist-Israeli war against the Palestinians in the West Bank which has heated up exponentially in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire. Palestinians in the West Bank are now literally being massacred. It looks like the idea is “emptying” Palestine of Palestinians, creating space for more Zionists.

So, Zionist-Israel is happily moving towards their penultimate goal of Greater Israel. The ultimate goal of the Chosen People is absolute and finite control over the gentiles across the globe and Mother Earth’s resources. Full spectrum dominance.

Well, that is what logical observations would have you believe. But maybe it is not so easy. Why and how did Trump convince Netanyahu to go along with this ceasefire? When so far Netanyahu has never listened to Washington, or the United Nations, never followed the mandates of the UN Security Council, or UN Resolutions restricting his war-mongering and genociding dominance over Palestine and the Middle East in general.

There may be a reason, a series of historic facts which so far have been kept under wraps, but now by a recent lesson of hidden history revealed by Jeffrey Sachs, have come to the fore, even to the attention of Donald Trump; namely that Zionist-Israel was responsible for all the wars in the Middle East, fought by the US, UK, or by Israel with full support of Washington and the UK. This refers to the wars on Iraq, Iraq-Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia and the latest full destruction and dismantling of Syria. If this monster is not stopped in its tracks, next may be Iran.

See this video by Electronic Intifada, showing a series of debates and interviews:

Starting about 00:17:00, you may find a truth revealing commentary by Colombia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs. He explains frankly without hesitation and no restraint what Israel really is, how Netanyahu and his people and allies lie to the US, to the people around world, the US Congress (where he got last June about 56 standing ovations – for lying).

President Trump has posted the Jeffrey Sachs commentary on his personal social media page for everybody to see. Netanyahu knows that Trump knows and vice-versa. And so do millions of Trump followers. It is amazing how Donald Trump now has a clear grip on the Zionists crimes, including the Zionist lobby – as well as a clear picture whom the Biden Administration was really supporting.

This may give President Trump a certain leverage on approaches and policies vis-à-vis Israel and Zionism, and the Middle East at large, now and in the future. Will he use it? Only the future can tell.

For now, let us see how the Gaza Ceasefire will pan out. That may be indicative for future US policies in the Middle East.

After so many months even years of promising a change – a Golden Age, will President Trump lead the world towards Peace? There is no Golden Age without PEACE.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.