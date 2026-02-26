Introduction

Cuba seen differently.

Yes, this wonderful country has been plagued by sanctions, by US embargoes, by political interference - and by floods of CIA agents, then and today.

Cuba’s room to act is limited. Cuba’s possibilities to emerge on their own from this imposed drama are far and few.

But to me - a friend of Cuba’s - it seems, Cuba does have some room to wiggle; and wiggle towards freedom, towards food and energy independence, despite the US’s pressures, blackmails - and what not, and now exacerbated by Trump’s new formula of Monroe doctrine, i.e., robbing independent countries of their sovereignty.

A horror, a criminal act.

Should be condemned by international law. Except, there is no longer such a thing as “international law”. They - meaning international laws - have all been strangled, eliminated, raped to death by the masters of money.

Why?

Because we let them, because we love their money so much that we buckle under whenever a threat of monetary squeeze appears... and these masters, these Cult Diablos, they know how to scare people into submission.

Yes, Cult Diablos, because they follow Cult rites. Those are the ones most difficult to beat, because they are based on rituals and strong believes in Luciferian might.

So, they did and are doing it to Cuba, and probabaly to Venezuela - domination by Cult rules..

And those who obey have already lost.

Those who resist, have a chance to win.

Which path does Cuba follow?

----

Article

You may read here the original publication from Global Research:

Cuba – An Alternative View of Her Misery (25 February 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cuba-alternative-view-misery/5917127