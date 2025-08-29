Introduction

If you want a lesson on what "modern" democracy is, here is a perfect one.

Switzerland is the epitome of a perfect Democracy.

Four years ago, in March 2021, the Swiss public was asked to vote on an e-ID (electronic / digital ID). Th result was an overwhelming, resounding NO; a landslide NO by almost two thirds.

But the Swiss Government respects the opinion of its citizens so much that now - actually on 28 September 2025, there is a new vote on exactly the same principle, an e-ID for everyone.

Come hell or high water, the Swiss Government wants to push through their - and corporate business's interest; not to forget above all, the interests of those who pull the strings behind the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Fourth Industrial Revolution, meaning striving for an all-digitized world - the way to dehumanization, a program to which the UN Agenda 2030, has fully subscribed, documented by a Cooperation Agreement between the UN (Guterres) and the WEF (then CEO KLaus Schwab).

Now the idea is sold in a more sophisticated way, with high misinformation campaigns on the great benefits, by the Swiss media, paid by the Government, and all sectors of the economy which believe being part of the globalist agenda will benefit their profit-taking.

We know, in todays Orwellian world, profit is King, while humanity and spirituality may go to the pits.

It is like "War is Peace and Peace is War"- this sort of thing.

If this set of values - reflected in ego-centricity, human isolation, lack of empathy, ice-cold behavior between humans - is allowed to be indoctrinated for another generation or so, it may "hold" - and future generations are transgenderized, dehumanized and vulnerable for robotic and AI replacement.

The medium to long-term downfall of civilization - in turn for INSTANT PROFIT - material, financial profit, that is.

Read on, how the Swiss play democracy and respect to their citizen's will.

----

Article

Read the article inits original format as published by Global Research, here:

Citizens of Switzerland Say NO to the Electronic ID (e-ID): And Now the Swiss Government Calls upon them to Vote Again. (29 August 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/switzerland-vote-electronic-id-e-id/5899051