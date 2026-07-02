Inrroduction

Strangely, but probably not coincidentally, the two so-called largest economies, China and the United States, are celebrating in the same week, their respective important Anniversaries. Key events in their recent history took them into different, outright opposite directions. Chinas Communist Party was founded 105 years ago. The United States gained Independence 250 years ago.

You may ask yourself, where would you rather be in the future - in the East or in the West?

For many, the answer may not be evident... but time will tell.

Perhaps just reading the article, may give you a hint, or at least make you think.

When your mind starts working - and asking the question: Are we living in a Dogma? - Then you may be closer to breaking the Dogma. Breaking a Dogma - a sea of lies - in which we were raised since childhood and up to this day - is not easy to do. “They” know it.

But it is possible. And once we have made that step, once we have realized that “The enemy always came and is still coming from the East” - since I was born, decades ago - but never came, it may sink in, that the real enemy is the one who sells us the doctrine of the enemy coming from the east.

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Article

Here you may read the original article published by Global Research:

China vs. United States: Two Historic Anniversaries, Two Different Destinations (2 July 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-vs-united-states-two-historic-anniversaries-two-different-destinations/5932171