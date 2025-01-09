The Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY) has successfully completed several studies in 2024 which contributed to China’s success story for 2024 and, in addition had an international flair.

Main studies included,

Policy briefs for key decision-makers;

Hosting, (i) the Tongzhou Global Development Forum, drawing over 1000 participants, to discuss the future of global development, security, and sustainability; (ii) the China-Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) States Roundtable on Human Rights in Rio, Brazil;

RDCY’s global presence, visiting 17 countries, engaging with political leaders, strengthening global partnerships, and advocating for peaceful cross-border collaboration; and

Finally, contributing to Chinese and international academia with the publication of multiple books and articles translated into several languages, on burning international socioeconomic issues, such as international finance, development economics and reforms, with outlooks to 2029, 2035 and 2050.

The studies vision of the future are providing a formidable reflection of China’s continuous outstanding socioeconomic performance domestically as well as internationally.

The outlook for China in 2025 and beyond is as bright as it was in 2024.

In 2023, China embarked on her sixth reform since 1979. It involves economic restructuring by modernization and further opening-up. China’s periodic reforms mean extraordinary flexibility for adjusting her 1.3 billion-people-economy to ever-changing international circumstances.

In 2025 and beyond, China’s focus will remain on Global South markets, including the nine-country BRICS association, as well as on the different ASEAN Free Trade Agreements and on APEC. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization promoting trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region. APEC is closely linked to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

At the same time, China will concentrate on her huge domestic market.

These forward-looking strategies may render China more robust and independent form the sanctioning dollar-economy, while opening new markets in the Global South, i.e. in Africa and South America.

Chinese international competitiveness is practically unbeatable. Therefore, president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff-threats, copied by vassalic Europe, will hardly impact China’s economic growth. To the contrary, the west is losing an important trading partner. The European Union is blocking a formidable opportunity for Europe’s stable trade and growth, thereby pulling western economies further down the drain.

Because of these nonsensical western globalist policies, the West has been declining for at least the last three decades, accelerating to warp speed in the last five years.

Independently of President Trump, a new era is dawning which may change everything, and President Xi’s idea of a new Eurasian market, initiated by the BRI, may reemerge for the benefit of all.

Meanwhile, BRI will continue moving forward. In November 2024, the new fully China-funded and -managed Peruvian port of Chancay was inaugurated under the banner of BRI. The merchant harbor, one of the largest on the South American Pacific Coast, is expected to pool exports and imports of several South American countries, thereby promoting new markets and economic growth for Latin America, as well as Asia, including China.

In the years ahead, China’s position and strive for peaceful growth and peacefully connecting the world in time of wars and conflicts, is exemplary and may lead China to take on a more important role in mediating for international peace-making.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter Koenig, economist geopolitical analyst. He is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.