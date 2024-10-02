Yesterday, 1st of October 2024, China was proudly celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Chinese Revolution – an outright socioeconomic success never seen before in human history; a development in Peace, and ever seeking cooperation with the rest of the world. Never aggression.

link to the original article

https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-75th-anniversary-peaceful-success/5869179

75 years ago, on 1 October 1949, Mao Zedong declared that “The Chinese people have stood up.” And the People’s Republic of China was born.

What happened after that is a peoples’ made miracle with changes for the wellbeing of the Chinese population, eventually spreading throughout the world, never seen before. China lifted 800 million people out of poverty.

China has become not only food self-sufficient but has emerged as a major supplier of nutrition and food grains to the rest of the world.

China is today a power house for electronics supplies to the world, without which technological advances of the west would limp far behind.

Despite non-stop threats and aggressions from the west, China is today the economic center of the world, providing hope for other developing countries of Africa and the Global South fighting for sovereignty against the forces of imperialism.

Hence, the significance of the recent Africa Summit in Beijing and recent meeting of all the Palestinian organizations in China – and more.

In 2013, China, under President Xi Jinping, initiated the New Silk Road — the Belt and Road — which by now counts more than 160 member countries and institutions around the world, connecting countries in peace via at least six land, sea, and air roads, through infrastructure, trade, education and not least – diplomacy.

Blueprint for Advancing Chinese Modernization Has Been Outlined

China is a haven for Peace – always readily offering her diplomatic services for mediation.

China has literally become from close to zero in 1949 – from a colony looted by world powers – to being the world’s strongest, independent, and sovereign economy in PPP terms (purchasing power parity), which is really the only economic indicator that counts; but soon she will also be the strongest economy in absolute terms.

Yes, Mao’s words and deeds, “the Chinese People have stood up,” have become through an unbroken revolution-to-evolution a worldwide historic vision for peacefully progressing, while assisting and inviting others to follow the pattern of cooperation with benefits for all.

China, in cooperation with Russia, has been instrumental in creating the BRICS – an ever-growing association of Global South countries that are eager to become free form the fangs of western sanctions and the US-dollar dominance.

China’s philosophy of Peace stems from the deep-rooted ancient Tao philosophy – a philosophy of non-aggression, leading her people to create a miracle of achievements.

China may look forward to the next 75 years and beyond, of Peoples’ peaceful development with an outreach to the world with shared benefits for all.

Bravo!

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing. He is also a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).