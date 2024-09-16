“Forever Chemicals” are toxic and circulating to various degrees in our bloodstreams – and in food, soil, water, rain, and air. Most of us have no idea. The revelation was made only relatively recently, while the PFAS – as they are called – have been accumulating in our soil for at least the last three decades.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, an umbrella term for a family of thousands of chemicals – about 12,000 at last count – that are known for their indestructible and non-stick properties.

These human-made chemicals are everywhere, not just in your blood and food, but also in waterproof clothing, furniture, cookware, electronics, food packaging, firefighting foams and more. They are also employed in a wide array of industrial processes.

Their grease and water repellent characteristics render them highly mobile. Once they leave their “host” products, like a waterproof piece of clothing, or food packaging, they can slide their ways into or out of almost everything, including out of landfills and infiltrate soil and water, and from there the food chain.

PFAS are well designed and robust (see image right). They will not break down in the environment for tens of thousands of years, giving them the nickname “forever chemicals”.

The indestructability and persistence of PFAS means that its burden is growing fast, to the point that a group of scientists have concluded that the global spread of just four PFAS in the atmosphere has led to the “planetary boundary for chemical pollution being exceeded, raising risks to the stability of the Earth system”.

Switzerland also recently raised this issue, but mostly as an agricultural problem, originating from wastewater sludge that finds its way into farmers natural cow-dung fertilizers.

This may be part of the story. But already more important is what is outlined in the Guardian article – that PFAS chemicals are man-made and present in an array of daily-used products, as well as in the air, soil and water; thus could be avoided, especially since the danger of their presence in the environment and more so in the human body, are known by now.

However, not mentioned in the Guardian article, nor, of course, in the Swiss study – are the chemtrails which are known for the thousands of chemicals and patented chemical combinations, purportedly used for geoengineering the weather or climate, so that the farce of worldwide Climate Change can be made and maintained credible.

Chemtrail chemicals are loaded with dangerous substances, including heavy metals, including aluminum, cadmium, zinc, lead, arsenic, mercury and many more. In one way or another they descend to earth, entering, soil, water, plants, animals – and evidently the food chain.

These chemicals are very similar, if not identical, to PFAS chemicals, accumulating in the human body, severely weakening it, and potentially causing many different diseases, including cancer.

PFAS have accumulated rapidly in the past decades, in parallel with weather manipulation and geoengineering.

The suspicion of the ever more frequent appearance of chemtrails in the skies as source for the rapid increase of PFAS – seems logical. It is deliberate, not only for weather manipulation, and climate engineering to lend credibility to the “climate change” farce, as well as the subtle but steadily increasing effort to destroy the human brain and body with “forever chemicals”.

Both objectives are fully in line with UN Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset – creating climate extremes and depopulating Mother Earth.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.