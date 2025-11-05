Introduction

This Whitney Webb analysis illustrates what might be in store for us - in the foreseeable future - a complete digitization of our money, beginning with western countries. and that’s not all.

The title on Whitney’s video page, “Most People Won’t Make it to 2026“ must be taken with a lot of caution. I do not believe this is true.

Digital money would be linked to our digital ID or for short e-ID which Europe has already ordered and countries who still have a (false) resemblance of democracy, like Switzerland, had the people vote for it.

This despite the fact that in 2021 a vast majority, basically two thirds of the voters, said a resounding NO to a e-ID.

You can see the voting “hanky-panky” that goes on in the west, to make sure that the technocratic ever-more dictatorial governments get what they want, despite the people’s opinion.

It’s a shame how far we have come to submit to the financial super oligarchs... those who pull the strings behind the entire UN, WEF, WHO - you name it.

The organizations - and many more of the style - are just executing agencies for the power that wants more power, more money and, importantly much, much less people on planet earth, so they can share the limited resources among the groups of an ever smaller super-elite.

Difficult to believe?

That is precisely the problem. People do not believe it, so they do nothing against this ever stronger trend towards full enslavement, along the lines of the famous “salami tactic” - you cut off slice after slice and suddenly you realize there is nothing left of the salami, and its too late - you are locked into the proverbial straightjacket.

It is never too late to ACT.

Article

Cash Control, Lockdown, CBDC, Digital ID, Biometrics? Whitney Webb’s Extraordinary Geopolitical Analysis

(Whitney Webb’s video 22 min – 3 November 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cash-control-lockdown-cbdc-digital-id-biometrics/5904691

