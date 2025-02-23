Peter Koenig and Drago Bosnic

In a recent analysis of the strategic situation in Latin America and the resurgent Monroe Doctrine, I argued that BRICS can help push back against US imperialism. However, while my points were more general and concerned largely with pure geopolitics, I wanted to get a more nuanced opinion regarding the (geo)economic viability of this process. To that end, I had the honor of interviewing Peter Koenig, a renowned geopolitical analyst and former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked all over the world for over 30 years.

He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020). Mr. Koenig is also a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), as well as a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing. You can find his fascinating analyses on some of the world’s leading independent media, including the CRG’s website, the “21st Century” and many other. Without further ado, let’s delve right into Mr. Koenig’s expertise.

Drago Bosnic (DB): Do you think it’s even possible for Latin America to have any economic and financial sovereignty while the US military still dominates in the Western Hemisphere?

Peter Koenig (PK): Yes, I do. Although Trump is adamant in implementing (again) the Monroe Doctrine, it will be much more difficult than it was 20 or 30 years ago.

In the last 20 years when the US Government was “busy” with other issues around the world, like waging wars left and right – they have neglected what they still arrogantly call their “backyard.”

During this interval, “the backyard” became more independent and diversified in terms of export and import markets. For example, Argentina’s dependence on the US decreased to some 30%, while Brazil remained at about 80%, same as Colombia. Many LAC countries (Latin America and Caribbean) re-oriented themselves towards China and the East in general.

Reversing that trend will be difficult. Not even with the Monroe Doctrine, which is after all over 200 years old. James Monroe, the 5th President of the United States, declared it in December 1823, meaning that Latin America was the US sphere of influence and that Europe should stay out. At that time nobody was even thinking of China and the East.

But President Trump certainly wants to expand the meaning of Monroe Doctrine across the globe. It is not going to be easy, not even with “tariff sanctions.”

Latin America foremost needs to strengthen herself from within. Her members still need to enhance their common goal of independence and reunite under their common market structure, called MERCOSUR, designed by the Treaty of Asuncion in 1991 and the later Protocol of Ouro Preto in 1994, comprising Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Mercosur today has become a rather fractured trade bloc. It needs to reunify in solidarity and include more of Latin American countries to become an effective force to resist the Trump pressure under a possibly renewed Monroe Doctrine.

DB: Is de-dollarization viable in Latin America and what are the economic and security risks for countries trying to implement it?

PK: De-dollarization must be dealt with carefully, everywhere, not just in Latin America. As China and Russia realized, it is not an overnight thing. Of course, depending less and less on the dollar for trade and as a reserve currency, is a good thing and the trend should continue – and it will. China – and to some extent Russia – are giving good examples.

Looking at the overall context, at present the US dollar accounts for about 60% of the world’s so-called trading currencies, and the dollar is still used by more than 60% of countries for international trade, although there exists no written rule to do so.

By contrast and comparison, China’s Yuan, currency of the world’s second economy [by some standards like PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) it is the world’s Number One economy], is used only maybe slightly more than 5%. But this may be changing rapidly.

China has been reorienting her market for both exports and imports to Asia, i.e. ASEAN trade associations and the expanded BRICS and their associates.

During the BRICS Summit last October 2024, hosted by Russia in Kazan, President Putin has made a smart move: No new BRICS countries were immediately admitted, but a precursor to BRICS was established, the so-called associate BRICS countries. They benefit from the same basic trade rules as do the full-fledged BRICS, namely trading free of inter-country tariffs and in their local currencies. Not in US dollars. This offers an extraordinary opportunity for expanding free trade among the Global South, thereby establishing a new global market pole, the Global South, with the BRICS at the core.

DB: How could countries in Latin America diversify their markets and increase trade with the multipolar world while avoiding US retaliation?

PK: As already indicated above, strengthening Mercosur and other LAC-internal trade mechanisms is certainly a first step. It would be hard to sanction them by Trump for trading internally. Second, continue expanding their diversification outside of Latin America, with Europe, including Russia, Asia and also – or especially with other Global South countries in Africa. Key is to trade in local currencies, or a mutually chosen currency, avoiding to the extent possible the US dollar.

De-dollarization, to keep that term, is a slow process. Also, because many BRICS and Global South countries are still “full” with dollars in their trade balances as well as their treasuries in the form of reserve currencies. There is no abrupt way of shedding the dollar, otherwise it may backfire.

But starting trading inside and outside the LAC area in local currencies and currencies other than the US dollar is a move away from the vulnerability of being sanctioned by the US. Without the US dollar as a trading instrument, it is much more difficult for Washington to sanction “misbehaving” countries.

For some inexplicable reasons, many of the Global South countries, including Russia at the time, chose to keep their reserves abroad, especially in such sanction-insecure places like the City of London or the New York FED. Billions of dollars have been stolen or blocked by the US and UK, from “misbehaving” countries, such as Venezuela, but also from Russia and others.

This MUST be avoided by the BRICS and their associates. The “mistakes” made in the past should be a lesson. In fact, all those countries with reserve deposits abroad, might want to consider gradually bringing them back home.

DB: What would be your advice in terms of domestic laws and policies that could improve economic performance in Latin America?

PK: As also insinuated before, actively – meaning soonest – strengthen and expand MERCOSUR with free trade legislation and special programs to promote LAC internal markets. The potential is immense.

The recent inauguration last November (2024) of the merchant port of Chancay, Peru, arguably one the largest, if not the largest one on the Pacific Coast of South America, did not by coincidence happen during the APEC Summit (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation – 21 member countries, all bordering on the Pacific Ocean) also held in Peru in mid-November 2024. The Chancay port is entirely funded by China. It is part of the Chinese Belt and Road (BRI) worldwide infrastructure and investment exchange program. China’s President Xi Jinping was there for both the APEC Conference as well as the inauguration of the port.

Having said this, the new port (for now only about a quarter finished) will be a magnet, a pooling point, for South American exports as well as imports; thereby bringing many South American countries closer together, a natural incentive to establish closer ties.

Although Trump has already threatened with new tariffs for all goods exported from this port towards the United States, an attempt to “punish” South American countries for using a China-built port for exports to the US. This is rather unrealistic. The markets outside the US – to be reached from Chancay – like all of Asia, has a much larger potential and may be accessed by LAC countries, to the detriment of the US. In fact, Trump’s tariff obsession will be an incentive for LAC countries seeking other markets.

As said before, it is not an overnight thing, but a gradual trend, and once a critical outside US influence market has been reached, LAC is out of the grip of the US, liberated from the Monroe Doctrine.

DB: Is Trump’s perceived struggle with the Deep State a chance for Latin America or could this exacerbate its position?

PK: President Trump’s struggle with the Deep State may be not as serious as meets the eye. The Deep State – from the looks of it – is divided. There is the part of the Deep State, or whatever you may call this dark cult pretending to run the world, which supports Trump; those who allowed Trump’s overwhelming election. They are clearly behind him. Then there are those which are the Globalist – “One World Order” kind which apparently lost out. This does not mean they are gone. They will fight to the last “Democrat”, or globalist. But their power to keep Trump struggling is questionable.

It would be wise for LAC countries or the Global South in general, not to count on outside events that may keep the Trump administration too busy for implementing, or attempting to implement, the new style Monroe Doctrine.

Proactivity by LAC, as well as the BRICS and the Global South at large as mentioned before, is the best option and chance for breaking free from the US stranglehold on her so-called backyard. The term “backyard” itself, used by many different US administrations is a sign of arrogance, and arrogance is a sign of weakness.

A self-secure Latin America, actively driving towards independence and sovereignty, seeking and securing market alternatives to US dependence is the best way of annulling the Monroe Doctrine and becoming an active partner for the BRICS and for the Global South at large.

