UN Summit on “World of the Future” – 22 and 23 September 2023 – UN General Assembly, NYC

Almost as a last effort, US House Republicans rally against the UN and World Health Organization (WHO), in a Press Conference organized by Reps. Bob Good (R-VA) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) with Forbes.

About a dozen Republican House Representatives rail against the UN proposed Summit “World of the Future”, to be presented on 22 and 23 September, during the UN General Assembly, currently ingoing in NYC.

They call for exiting WHO and the UN.

The gist of their message is that this proposal, essentially for a One World Government, which is entirely endorsed by the traitorous Democrats under the Biden-Harris Administration, is against the US Constitution, as it would kill US sovereignty, with focus on the First Amendment – Freedom of Expression – and that of the world’s 194 UN / WHO members – transferring it to a Globalist World Body, carried out by the United Nations as a World Governing Entity.

The Congressional Representatives refer also to the tyrannical nature of such a One World Government, especially through WHO’s powers to call world emergencies, from Health to Environment, to Global Climate Change and everything imaginable in between, creativity no end.

Such would be the might of WHO, if the UN Summit’s proposal for the World of the Future passes.

The US Republican Representatives propose exiting WHO and literally pushing the entire UN complex into the East River, which is tantamount to an urgent call to exit the UN.

There are ever more people calling for the world to exit the UN, the UN system – especially WHO.

Leaving WHO alone is not enough, as the bought and corrupted UN system – which has a cooperation agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF), of which we know the agenda of 2030 is, “You own nothing, but are happy”, is coinciding with the WEF’s “Fourth Industrial Revolution” (4IR), a wet dream of the former WEF CEO, Klaus Schwab, propagated everywhere he is allowed to speak.

The 4IR is nothing less than a fully digitized civilization, a digital Gulag, where robots and semi-robots meet and merge to become so-called “transhumans”, take over most of humanity’s activities, leaving behind a society of “useless eaters”, an often-repeated term by Klaus Schwab’s close adviser, the Israeli Yuval Noah Harari.

Guess what the eugenists have on the docket for the “Useless eaters”?

One of the highly alert persons calling for an immediate Exit from the UN is Dr. Rima Laibow, Cofounder and Medical Director of Natural Solutions Foundation. See this https://www.21cir.com/surviving-the-un-is-exiting-the-un-otherwise-the-ways-are-charted-towards-a-digital-gulag/ .

It is an URGENT call that should be headed by every Government, as the destination which has been charted for humanity over at least the last 100 years with ever faster intensity, culminating in the UN Agenda 2030 / WEF’s Great Reset, is a destruction of humanity as we know it.

For a shock experience and testimony of what we are living today, you may want to consult the book, The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300, (1997), by Dr. John Coleman – https://www.amazon.com/Conspirators-Hierarchy-Committee-300/dp/0963401947 . Suffice it reading the first 47 pages “Overview”, to get a rough idea of the Big Picture.

It is never too late for people to take back the reigns of their life and re-establish a free and sovereign humanity, living in cooperation, harmony, and peace.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).



Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.