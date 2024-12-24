New York City (NYC) Mayor Eric Adams proclaims that 500,000 unaccompanied immigrant children are missing [in the US alone]; that they have been handed over to unvetted “sponsors” – who may – and probably will – abuse them as sex-slaves, child-labor slaves and possibly worse.

Most if not all of these children are form the Global South, entering the US over the US-Mexican border.

Mr. Trump during his campaign and after being re-elected as the 47th President – has made similar statements, promising that he will stop this crime, by dismantling and bringing the mafias running these international scams to justice.

Massive child abuse and human trading is the true pandemic, nobody is fighting.

Because it is inconvenient for the elite that pretends to run the world, that these crimes come to the fore. They do everything possible to keep them under wraps, that the mainstream does not mention them, or lies about them.

On a positive note: It looks like the tides are turning.

Justice and Light will overcome.

However, We, the People MUST stand up and protest and fight for the right of these children, awaken others to the harsh fact of large-scale human rights violations in human trading, mostly women and children – and for justice to be done to the perpetrators.

Sitting on the sideline, waiting for things to happen – won’t cut it anymore.

It never did.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020). Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.