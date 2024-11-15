There is no doubt that the leaders of Washington, Moscow and Beijing could stop that horrifying massacre at once.See this for original article

President-elect Donald Trump has said on many occasions, during his campaign and after his election, that he will stop the Ukraine war in less than 24 hours. If this is possible, and there is no doubt that it is, the same applies to halting almost instantaneously the abject slaughter-genocide of Zionist-Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, in the West Bank, and against Lebanon – and the threat on Iran, the entire Middle East, and whatever and whoever else may be on the domineering hit list of the Chosen People.

A month ago, the Biden Administration has told Netanyahu that within a month, the situation in Gaza must have improved, sufficient food trucks must be allowed into Gaza, the indiscriminate bombing must stop, adequate amounts of drinking water must be made available to the Gazan population, schools, and hospitals – those that still exist – must remain untouched, otherwise no more US weapons will be shipped to Israel.

Today is the deadline.

The situation in Gaza has worsened. Before October 7, 2023, around 500 trucks per day with nutrition and medication were allowed into Gaza.

Today, recently only fraction of about 35 to maximum 50 per day enter Gaza.

On many days, none at all.

Mind you, and just so everybody understands, this October 7, 2023 is an artificial date, and the Hamas attack is “artificial” in the sense that it had been planned by Israel (Mossad), CIA, MI6, for several years before. The same with Hamas – its creation was a western Secret Service achievement. Precisely for the reason and purpose that it serves today.

As testified by high-level officers of the Israeli security force protecting the border to Gaza – “not even a rat could cross that border unobserved”; thus, a several hour-long pause in border protection must have been ordered in the early morning of October 7, 2023, so that Hamas could carry out their planned attack. See this video, dated 13 November 2024:

Ex-NHS surgeon Nizam Mamode broke down as he told the international development committee what he witnessed when working as a surgeon in Gaza.

One could call it a “False Flag” of gigantic proportions.

Today, deadline day of the Biden Administration’s ultimatum – bombing of Gaza, especially northern Gaza, continues indiscriminately. Targeting schools and medical facilities – as if no such ultimatum existed. It would appear that Netanyahu and those who command him, never actually listened, or agreed to it.

What would you believe the Biden Administration’s response and reaction is to the continuous attack and obliteration of Gaza? Yeap — continue with weapon shipments and indiscriminate support of the Zionist genocide as per status quo, despite the broken ultimatum.

This is not just shame – it is first-hand testimony of what our rudderless, rules-based world has become today.

Here comes a relatively simple solutions for the three World Powers, Washington, Russia, Beijing: to act in unison and to stop the killing, destruction, and misery at once.

Now that the US ultimatum expired, these three world powers could simply occupy Israel with minimal casualties, block deliveries of fuel, food, medication, water supply [much of which belongs to Palestine anyway] – and of course, weapons and money. All blocked at once.

From one day to the other, the killing would stop.

Or, is somebody telling the world that there are powers, obviously Zionists or Zionist-associated supremacies, that are above the United States, Russia, and China?

If this is so, it is high time (it is a second before midnight) for those in the know —Big Tech, Big Finance— to come to the fore and reveal the perpetrators. If they do not, sooner or later – rather sooner than later – We, the People, will find out on our own and take the reins into our hands. What then follows is not a Revolution, but and Evolution of a “higher’ kind, taking care of the criminals in a “Nuremberg 2.0” and ascending towards a New World of sovereign states, harmoniously living together.

Wait, we are not there yet.

We are still at the point where the three superpowers in unison could stop this war – as well as the Ukraine war, and all wars and conflicts —at once. All they need to do is joining together for the sake of humanity – and apply their genius, willpower and political might for lasting peace.

This is what this APPEAL is all about:

It is for a threesome act of the mighty to save humanity.

For a union of the three, as if they had to save their own lives.

Not tomorrow.

NOW.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.