Introduction

Have you ever asked yourself, why it is so much easier to write about war than about Peace?

May it have to do with some kind of indoctrination?

First the indoctrination from outside, the mainstream and so-called self-adoring Big Shot politicians, are constantly talking about war, conflict, even nuclear war, threats of war, about the aggressors out there --- and so on.

Second, these nefarious destructive ideas land in our brain, either as fear or as protest, but they are ingrained in one way or another, and they want to get out.





So, either the protester is writing critiques about the war and the genocides and the shootings and bombs, and analyzing the different weapons and weapon systems being used to what maximum efficiency and effect, and the pro-war / conflict authors do the same, just 180 degrees opposite and with different enemies.

Thereby both are self-perpetuating the narrative of war and aggression.

The result is that, We, the people, are bathed on a daily bases with news about aggression and violence, by mainstream as well as non-mainstream, which keeps repeating the message about war and aggression in our programmed brains... thus, we never manage to get out of our horrifying violent matrix --- but keep wondering, why is there no Peace?

Better keep asking yourself, how can I get out of thinking about wars, and threats of wars, and instead thinking about Peace and how to achieve Peace. - Maybe by mediating between hostile parties, and to do so you need a neutral mediator. And you need to think Peace, instead of war and aggression. Reprogramming our brains, may not be easy, but possible.

Neutrality is key - to resolving wars and conflicts.

Neutrality is the "A" and "O" of Peace.

Neutrality also bring harmony to society.

Neutrality is also economic prosperity.

Think about it.

Think NEUTRALITY is PEACE

Article

When you go through the columns of mainstream as well as non-mainstream newspapers and newsletters, broadcasting, media in general, you find predominantly talk about war, about conflicts, weapons, their destructive powers, brewing up to wars, and who does what to whom – to dominate.

Has anybody ever thought of Neutrality as a precursor to Peace, written about Neutrality as a stepping stone to Peace?

Hardly.

Hardly a word of PEACE. .

Peace is not on the menu. It is war and weaponry that we analyze, think about, and write about – but not Peace.

Why not? .

We all – meaning We, the People, and the vast majority of non-mainstream authors – claim to be for Peace. But where is it reflected? .

Hardly anywhere.

Wars and weaponry and banks and individuals – all of whom benefit from the killer apparatuses are the topics of our day and age. .

They are in the daily spotlight. Even those purportedly against wars and conflicts are indirectly propagating the use of guns, bombs, tanks, fighter jets, even kamikaze drones – all aggressive killer-instruments, by non-stop writing and debating about them. By doing so, violence and massacre – the image of war – is put in people’s minds.

Talk about Neutrality, about mediation for Peace – about Peace itself – about life in a harmonious society.

Putting peaceful cohabitation in people’s minds, will eventually lead to Peace.

Talking and reading about war and destruction is depressive. Talking and writing about Peace is rejuvenating, is enlightening – is spreading a feeling of hope and light.

Instead, the narrative is about war history, wars in the future, war threats – be aware [and in parenthesis: they say “be afraid!”] – war analyses, left and right, and how and why “history will repeat itself“. It repeats itself only if we let it, if we proliferate the idea to repeat itself. .

Not from alone.

It is because we are constantly echoing history, because we cannot let go thinking of destruction and violence. As an alternative, we may and should dialog about Neutrality and Peace. How can Peace be achieved? What are the basic parameters, conditions for Peace. .

We must put out there, the narrative of Neutrality and Peace.

Granted, it is a new way of thinking. .

But without us starting this new way of thinking, it will not happen.

One of the key paradigms for Peace is Neutrality .

Neutrality does not take sides.

Neutrality does not sanction – and especially, Neutrality does not sanction because somebody else sanctions.

Neutrality is free of prejudice.

Neutrality is the A and O of Peace.

Neutrality sees the crime in sanctions and stands out as an example.

Sanctions are against basic Human Rights. They affect the most vulnerable of society. .

Those people of Wisdom, who designed and defined basic Human Rights, knew what they were doing. .

The spirit of Peace is in us. .

We must allow it to come to the fore – we must nurture it.

And we can. .

TOGETHER we can. In unison we are stronger. .

Peace in our minds overwhelms war. .

Stop writing about War and Destruction. .

Write about Neutrality, Peace, and Prosperity and about how to achieve it.

Write about what a world in Peace might look like.

Even if you feel it is just a dream. Let it be a dream.

Every major societal change, every evolution in human thinking has started with a dream. .

Dream on, share your dreams – and let actions follow and invite Us, the People to do likewise.

War is Out – Peace is IN..

PLEASE.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.