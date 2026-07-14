Introduction

Impunity is the name of the game

Impunity is replacing laws, rules and ethics... they are no more. Impunity has taken over the world.

Impunity - worldwide - is what happens when the world sleeps.

No one has better described Impunity than Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for Gaza, in her recent book “When the World Sleeps”.

Maybe Impunity is what a sleeping world deserves.

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The articles below are the same, except the first one contains many impunity-pertinent illustrations.

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Article

Here you can read the article on two originalpubligations, 21st Century and in Global Research:

A World of Impunity with a Reflection of What Happens ‘When the World Sleeps’: The Future of Europe – the Future of the World

(with excellent illustrations – 14 July 2026)

https://www.21cir.com/2026/07/195996/

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A World of Impunity with a Reflection of What Happens ‘When the World Sleeps’ – Francesca Albanese (13 July 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-impunity-what-happens-when-world-sleeps/5933180