Introduction

The latest article (25 January 2026) of this trilogy on the WEF Davos 2026 is the one that points to the self-destructive nature of the World Economic Forum itself.

Many of these actions and speeches are thrown out to an ignorant public for consumption - saying, always with a smile, “there is nobody who can stop us - we are unstoppable”, trying to sell us a chicken’s egg for a golden egg. The first article below - the last of the latest WEF trilogy - depicts a conversation between Elon Musk and Larry Fink, CEO Blackrock, and effective owner of the WEF.

Listening to the video clip (just a few minutes) of Elon Musk’s musing, makes you believe these are extraterrestrial monsters, making fun of humanity, because they can... because they have all the money that the rest of humanity is so dependent on and will just nod to their ever more dystopian world ideas.

It is true, we have allowed a usury monetary system - literally a Ponzi-scheme - to grow exponentially and take over the world, under the control of - you know whom. That has led us to a situation where a few oligarchs have been able to accumulate the bulk of mother earth’s wealth, i.e., the top 1% owns about 50% of the globe’s wealth, and the top 10% about 80% of all the wealth in the world. The legality of their methods through algorithmic stock-market games, and other gambles, but certainly NO workn, to amass such wealth is never questioned --- and, the answer is blowing in the wid.

We, humanity, MUST get out of it and start afresh. As we look back over the last 100-plus years, the situation has exponentially worsened for the majority of humanity. There may be not much to be copied from President Trump. But he exited recently about 66 international organizations, 35 of them UN agencies, but not the UN political body, the Mother of the UN. The other 192 UN member countries might want to think about it. The UN, including the Mother organization, has long seized to be what it originally was designed to be - a world organization for PEACE. It has been politically and financially compromised - call it corrupted.

A fresh start, a clean slate, for a new society, civilization, might be a noble solution to escape the ever more freedom restrictive matrix.

--------------

Articles

You may read this trilogy directly from the Global Research original publication, see below:

The World Economic Forum on a Course of Self-Destruction (25 January 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-economic-forum-self-destruction/5913443

-----------

President Trump’s Direct and Hidden Messages at the 2026 WEF in Davos (22 January 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-direct-hidden-messages-2026-wef-davos/5913128

--------

The World Economic Forum and the Juliaca, Puno, Peru Massacre of 9th of January 2023 (21 January 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-economic-forum-juliaca-puno-peru-massacre-9th-january-2023/5912941?doing_wp_cron=1769361045.8199210166931152343750

--------