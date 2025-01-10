Aren’t we all so happy as chaos is upon us – planned chaos for confusion and destruction, and for those who see through it, evoking a smile?

It is like a run for the end game that will never end and they will never reach.

Chaos is exacerbated by unidentified mysterious drones and lately even more mysterious UFO sightings. Are we being invaded by outer space monsters?

“They”, behind the chaos, of course, we know who they are. The black men in white shirts and blue ties. Who else? Sometimes they go by “Deep State” and other times as the Dark Cabal, or simply evil.

They are leading us with oppressive chaos to desiring a One World Government – freeing us from fear and constant angst, protecting us from the invisible but chaotic monsters, from outside and inside our earthly world.

The New Year begins with so-called terror attacks around the western world, indicating what is to come in the weeks, months ahead? Or just spreading some fear and confusion – and death, to make it more believable. They shy back from nothing.

As the media around the world keep quiet, Israel is advancing in Syria towards the Turkish border. The Turkish army is preparing a 30 km “security belt” in northern Syria. See this.

Is Turkey going to tolerate Israel’s entry into Turkey’s self-styled no-man’s land? Or is this the next conflict brewing – as the Zionists will not stop their venture to enlarge their territory to the new Greater Israel frontiers?

They, the Deep State Cabal, make us believe that so-called terror attacks abound and are ever increasing. Authorities, police, military, will be unable to deal with them. Humanity needs a One World Order. What they don’t say is that it would be a One World Tyranny.

The multiple chaos attacks consist of wars – on international scale, and city street type crimes, and confusing political conundrums.

The term “terror attacks” stems from the CIA, FBI, Mossad, MI6 – and whatever they are called these cooperating western secret services; the same secret services that created these terror groups, naturally – the Al-Qaeda’s, ISIS’s, Islamic States, and many more.

These terror groups go now under the western labels, “rebels” – not terrorists. Because people start understanding that “terrorists” are created and funded by those who call them terrorists. The terrorists lives are fodder for the western imperialists to invade and destabilize new countries.

Newly, the “rebels” also include the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), one of the most brazenly violent terror groups, who currently “runs” Syria, what’s left of her; a soon to be balkanized Syria.

It is only a quarter of century ago that the same murderers, NATO, broke up Yugoslavia. At that time directed by US President Clinton, today by another so-called US President, Joe Biden, and who ever acts behind him. Maybe the Obama’s?

When a country outside of western ideology and narrative does well, economically, and socially – the west must tear it up. Although western media have indoctrinated the world against Syria’s Bashar al-Assad as being a tyrant and torturer, President al Assad had most of the Syria people supporting him. His opposition were infiltrated-western-made terrorist. As usual, western media keep spreading full-blown lies.

President al Assad kept his multi-religious country together in harmony – with one of the highest levels of education in the Middle East despite the constant terror infiltrations, and the gradual but steady destruction of her economy, by endless sanctions and these very western-trained and funded guerrilla groups.

So, in short, chaos reigns Syria.

*

All those US-European-planned, -funded and -created city terror attacks are compounded by an ever-increasing stream of hoodlum immigrants. That is what they tell you, and most people bite the worm.

They come by the tens of thousands not only into the Southern borders of the United States, but also invading Europe, through Greece via Italy, or in rickety, mostly precariously unstable, and dangerous boats from North Africa across the Med Sea. Some are turned back by European border patrols, back into the beast’s voracious maws.

If they are pushed into Libya, they are literally made slaves, many becoming subjects of human trade, especially women and children. No scruples. Nobody checks, nobody talks. Libya, a total unmanageable chaotic mess, destroyed by Hillary Clinton under Obama, and with the help of then French President Nicolas Sarkozy and NATO. The survival of these desperate refugees is not a priority of the western border control.

In Europe, we are told, these immigrants are mostly criminals, especially the Moslems. They will undoubtedly take our jobs and rape our wives and daughters. But keep in mind, all that is planned on both sides of the Atlantic – a means to strive for stronger, more controlling government, pointing towards the infamous One World Government.

Here comes street terror. In New Orleans on New Year’s Day, a Texan driver with a pickup truck flying an ISIS flag rams into a mass of people on Bourbon Street, killing 14 and leaving hordes injured. The driver succumbed in a police shootout. In true language: he is shot death instead of arrested, as dead men don’t speak [for example, who trained them].

Within hours, on January 1, 2025, in Las Vegas a Tesla Cybertruck is blown up outside the Trump International Las Vegas Hotel. The driver, a highly decorated active-duty Army soldier, who apparently committed suicide shortly before the truck blew up, allegedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as ChatGPT to plan the explosion of the truck.

He left two letters calling on Americans to wake up and expressing grievances about homelessness and other social injustices. He also claimed in the letters it was not a terror attack and added that the U.S. was “terminally ill and headed toward collapse.” In that he may have been right.

“Not a terror attack” — as if he knew. Maybe because he had been trained by the CIA cum DARPA MK-Ultra-style, when a normal person reacting to a brain-ingrained signal suddenly goes berserk, following the orders the person had been trained to follow when he perceives the signal.

Another Cybertruck goes up in flames at 3:00 AM in Atlanta, Georgia. The fire occurred in the early hours of December 31 at a Tesla dealership. No injuries were reported after the truck caught fire and sustained damage. Terror attack suspected. Or was it just a planned accident that could easily be disguised as a terror attack?

In Magdeburg, Germany, some 80km west of Berlin, in late December 2024, a dark BMW ploughed into a Christmas market, killing two and injuring scores of people.

Probably more such occurrences may be expected in the coming days, weeks, months – who knows for how long.

At the same time, in Southern California, around and in Los Angeles, wildfires suddenly grow out of nowhere, and out of control – man-controlled fires, of course – tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated. Strangely the flames seem to be inextinguishable. They look like plasma fires; they are destroying high-priced real estate in Pacific Palisades, most of it owned by prominent Hollywood stars and personalities.

See this:

Sounds familiar from previous years, doesn’t it, for California, like Maui and other prime spots around the western world?

The fires are even threatening high-priced real estate in Pacific Palisades, most of it owned by prominent Hollywood stars and personalities.

Are these wars, wildfires, and mainstream narrative-labeled “terror attacks” – coincidence? Don’t think so. No way. There are no coincidences.

Add to this the latest political fiasco – the different Trump-created political chaoses – they are to laugh or to cry, depending whether you take them seriously or just as a chaotic scam or an attempt to test the waters?

Now that Justin Trudeau is gone, the future US President Trump wants to make Canada the 51st US State – lower taxes and, of course, no tariffs. Those are always Trump’s Numero Uno threats or promises. You can bank on them. Instead of happily cheering, Canadians say NO WAY.

By the way, the resignation of Trudeau, a prime darling of Klaus Schwab’s, and other WEF Young Global Leaders (YGL) in trouble around the globe, must turn the WEF into panic mode and that is just barely ten days before the 2025 Davos show.

Next in line on the planned chaos list is President Trump’s chaos-scam taking over Greenland, a huge island in the North Atlantic of about 2.2 million square kilometers (km2). By comparison, Texas with some 700,000 km2 would fit more than three times into Greenland. Donald Trump said, paraphrased, he would take Greenland over by money or by force.

Greenland is said having about 15% of the world’s undiscovered hydrocarbons (oil and gas) in the ground and is rich in other western-coveted natural resources.

This huge island, politically belonging to Denmark and counting barely 56,000 inhabitants (est. Jan. 2025) is bordering on the North Sea shipping routes, used by both Russia and China. Hence, President-to-be Trump claims owning Greenland is a question of “national security.” Naturally. Everything that has no transparent rational explanation is an issue of “national security.” That shuts up any opponent.

Denmark which is virulently opposed to this take-over has already been threatened with throat-bleeding tariffs. What else; that’s the assumed Trump’s trump which ain’t none. It lost its luster long ago.

Consequently, Trump’s plane “Trump Force One” landed on 7 January in Greenland’s capital city, Nuuk, with Donald Junior, carrying a message from his dad, “We are gonna treat you well.” This is supposedly the intro to talks with Greenland’s representatives. Such discussions likely will circle around, “How much money will we pay you, how many benefits for the Island, and how and where will we protect you with NATO bases…”, that sort of thing. See this.

Trump also wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” – and hey! not to forget, he, Mr. President-to-be, has already announced that the Panama Canal should have never become Panamanian in 1999, but belongs to the US of A. What is President Trump going to do about it?

*

One may ask, are these chaotic actions and statements just a confusing but laughable farce or are they serious? Or a little bit of both?

One thing is sure, many people, who had hopes in Trump that he will bring back national pride, are disappointed. They truly hoped for the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) miracle, bringing back jobs from abroad and returning the US of A to a sovereign, autonomous normal country – ending wars, starting no new wars, as he has proven he can. Trump did not start new wars in his first term 2016-2020. So, he was indeed a Peace candidate.

This year, 2025, mid-term of the infamous UN Agenda 2030, has been amply predicted as a Year of Chaos, either man-made or influenced by astrology.

Let us assume and hope it is the second, in which case universal forces will eventually take over, displacing darkness with light – for humanity to turn to Peace and Harmony. With or without Trump.

*

