Introduction

The Trump-Netanyahu attack is a multiple whammy: Distracting from Congressional behind-closed-doors investigation of Trump’s possible involvement with Epstein’s pedophilia; Netanyahu’s dream of annihilating Iran; Trump’s attempt to hurt China’s economy in favor of the US by increasing energy prices, disrupting supply chains ... and most certainly more.

The 3.5 million Epstein file-pages released are only a deceiving fraction of that is available. A special Congressional Commission and a number of judges have access to many more, if not all files, unredacted - in which Trump’s name appears thousands of times (they say), but no proof (yet, they say) of pedo-involvement. Will this special commission eventually be “allowed” to divulge the truth?

In the long-run, evil will fail in all cases. A worldwide awakening will occur and Light will eventually prevail.

When that will happen, may be a mystery. But happen it will.

We all, by thinking Peace instead of war, by thinking white, instead of black (and possibly using for everything clear and varied colors, instead of black - see Tavistock), and by thinking, talking, analyzing and writing about the ways to Peace rather than about weaponry, wars, and the (un)art of killing - will help contributing to the emergence of TRUTH and PEACE, by sending positive vibes around the globe. They are being perceived and and integrated by awakening minds.

----------

Article

You may read here the articles in their original publication by Global Research:

Two Allies from Inferno Attack Iran. Possible Consequences (3 March 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/two-allies-inferno-attack-iran-possible-consequences/5917649

------------

The WEF’s Further Downfall (2 March 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/breaking-wef-further-downfall/5917407

------------