Introduction

The latest US-Iran deal, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), negotiated in Evian and signed in Versailles on 17/18 June 2026, with an initial 60 day ceasefire, during which it is hoped a final Peace Agreement can be negotiated - is just another one of these two-faced “deals” Trump likes to float around to maintain his hegemonic stature of “goodness” in the world.

Its summer time. The World Football / Soccer Championship is keeping people’s attention far from Iran, Israel and Lebanon, brief, from the ever-ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Deception and fraud, may again be of the order.

And if “the Deal” doesn’t work, the fault is of course, guess - with Iran.

Because hardly anybody reads the fine-print or simply the details of the MoU.

Some of the conditions put forward, are just going to be unacceptable for Iran.

As long as Israel - not officially part of the MoU - calls the shots on the agenda, it is unlikely that a (lasting) agreement will be reached.

----

Artcle / Video

Here you can read / see the actual publications by Global Research:



Trump and the Iran Deal – Another Programmed Deception (22 June 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-iran-deal-programmed-deception/5930885

-----------

Video: Donald Trump and the Iran Deal. Fraud and Deception? (26 June 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-donald-trump-and-the-iran-deal-fraud-and-deception/5931677