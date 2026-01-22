Introduction

What we have seen in the past few years - well, a couple of decades, rather - be it under Klaus Schwab’s management, or the “new” management under a different color - but not less nefarious is a steady drive towards a “Reset” - or what they call the UN Agenda 2030; but a reset that means chaos, disconnection, division of societies, breaking up of cultures, separation of classes, deconstructing industries, economies - all that fully digitized under an Orwellian slogan of reunification - a One World Order, under a One World “multi-polar / pillar” Government.

Peace is - bombing 8 countries in 12 months - and war is seeking harmonious co-habitation between peoples and countries and continents, as more tan 99% of the World population wishes.



The WEF is a perfect instrument to flash this abhorrent Orwellian-Huxlian picture around the world, propagating a unified “multipolar” [rather multi-pillar] world. The WEF’s annual Davos conference is the epitome of “deconstruction”, a gathering of the rich and famous, many of them are on the Epstein list; reason enough not to make the list public...

The WEF with its nefarious often crime-inspiring Young Global Leader (YGL - see example below) program, started under Klaus Schwab, and prominently continued under the new leadership. It is a regime-change, unrest-fostering tool, often associated with outright murder, if not mass-murder.

Question: Who is behind the WEF to make it so powerful?

The answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind.

