(1) The World Economic Forum and the Juliaca, Puno, Peru Massacre of 9th of January, and (2) President Trump’s Direct and Hidden Messages at the 2026 WEF in Davos
Introduction
What we have seen in the past few years - well, a couple of decades, rather - be it under Klaus Schwab’s management, or the “new” management under a different color - but not less nefarious is a steady drive towards a “Reset” - or what they call the UN Agenda 2030; but a reset that means chaos, disconnection, division of societies, breaking up of cultures, separation of classes, deconstructing industries, economies - all that fully digitized under an Orwellian slogan of reunification - a One World Order, under a One World “multi-polar / pillar” Government.
Peace is - bombing 8 countries in 12 months - and war is seeking harmonious co-habitation between peoples and countries and continents, as more tan 99% of the World population wishes.
The WEF is a perfect instrument to flash this abhorrent Orwellian-Huxlian picture around the world, propagating a unified “multipolar” [rather multi-pillar] world. The WEF’s annual Davos conference is the epitome of “deconstruction”, a gathering of the rich and famous, many of them are on the Epstein list; reason enough not to make the list public...
The WEF with its nefarious often crime-inspiring Young Global Leader (YGL - see example below) program, started under Klaus Schwab, and prominently continued under the new leadership. It is a regime-change, unrest-fostering tool, often associated with outright murder, if not mass-murder.
Question: Who is behind the WEF to make it so powerful?
The answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind.
Article
Global Research:
The World Economic Forum and the Juliaca, Puno, Peru Massacre of 9th of January 2023 (20 January 2026)
https://sovereignista.com/2026/01/20/the-world-economic-forum-and-the-juliaca-puno-peru-massacre-of-9th-of-january-2023/
President Trump’s Direct and Hidden Messages at the 2026 WEF in Davos (22 January 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-direct-hidden-messages-2026-wef-davos/5913128
