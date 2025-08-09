Introduction

Did you knw what the actual role of the ozone layer is for Mother Earth and life on her?

Did you know how fragile the ozone layer really is - and only about 3 mm (0.003 meters) thick - and why it is being deliberately destroyed?

It's a complex story, but worth understanding, because it will help open up minds to how we, humanity, are being attacked from so many sides, angles, all at once. Of course, it makes for confusion - so, we don't know where to act and what to fight and how to resist.

And simultaneously, we are threatened with a digital ID - or an e-ID - that would put the final handcuffs on our freedom and sovereign beings.

Strangely, strangely, some people think e-IDs don't matter, as we are already controlled in so many ways.

WRONG: These e-IDs come with a QR-code - the end-game of full digitization and digital control, as it follows you everywhere, in places where you don't have a clue. It knows more about you, than you know yourself.

The QR-code is the ultimate weaponization of data control.

———

Articles in their original publications

The Role of the Ozone Layer – And Why “We” Deliberately Destroy It.(7 August 2025) https://www.globalresearch.ca/role-ozone-layer-why-deliberately-destroy/5897124

——

The Digital ID Is the Last Step toward Full Enslavement. Peter Koenig and Mike Yeadon (7 August 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/digital-id-last-step-full-enslavement/5897050