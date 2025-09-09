Introduction

These two articles are excellent examples why a unipolar world order MUST end - and why the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, from 31 August to 1 September 2025 - was one of the most promising events in recent times.

For those who are not afraid to open their eyes, it is clear that the West has had its glory - and wasted it with aggressions and wars and lies over lies and more lies - and GREED - converting money into God.

Sad. - But it will end. It MUST end.

-----

Articles

Please read these articles in their original format, first published by Global Research:

The End of the Unipolar World Order – A Tectonic Shift Away from the West (9 September 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/end-unipolar-world-order/5899943

------------

Venezuela: The Battle for Oil – Under the Pretext of Fighting Drugs.

(9 September 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-battle-oil-pretext-fighting-drugs/5899809