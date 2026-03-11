Introduction

These two articles are connected.

As we know, there are no coincidences. All is connected. BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, is good friends with Donald Trump. For good reasons. Most of the war industry is controlled by BlackRock’s majority shareholding. Interests converge. And that is not the only reason.

BlackRock, is also more than just linked with the City of London; Larry Fink acts as basically the owner of the World Economic Forum (WEF), as BlackRock is the WEF’s by far largest sponsor, financier.

There are many dots to be connected, as you may see reading the two articles.

There are at least three strains of dots to be connected, all emanating from the City of London - and all aiming in one way or another to the destruction of our civilization. Strange. Or is it?

Remember the term, “All Routes Lead to Rome”? - Referring to the times of the Roman Empire.

Today this term could be inversed, “All Routes Emanate from the City of London”. That means a lot - a lot of un-good things for humanity.

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Article

You may read here the articles in their original publication by Global Research:

President Trump’s Overbearing Arrogance – an Omen for Empire’s Collapse? (10 March 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trumps-overbearing-arrogance-an-omen-for-empires-collapse/5918456

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World Economic Forum Update – WEF’s Owner BlackRock Toxifies the Organization into a Tyrannical Abyss (9 March 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/wef-owner-blackrock-toxifies-organization-tyrannical-abyss/5918387