Introduction

As usual: Two connecting points.

Trump wants to belong to the Chosen Ones, and for this he doesn't shy from killing [massively bombarding Iran on behalf of Israel] and being complicit to one of the most horrifying genocides in recent history committed by these very Chosen People in Gaza, entire Palestine (West Bank and Gaza), Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now Iran. - What's next?

Switzerland in turn, is in the process of abandoning her neutrality, because she wants to belong so badly to the "wonderful" - but atrociously criminal - West, that she may leave her traditional neutrality, though not anchored in the Swiss Constitution, but bestowed to her by the Congress of Vienna in 1815, when the great European powers, including Russia, England, Prussia, Austria, and France, officially recognized Switzerland's perpetual neutrality. This Declaration of 20 March 1815, stated that Switzerland's neutrality was in the common European interest and guaranteed the inviolability of Swiss territory.

This act marked the first time Switzerland's neutrality was recognized under international law.

Is Switzerland giving up Neutrality to join NATO - against the will of 87% of the population? - For greed and western "political correctness"?

Greed: Highly profitable Swiss war industry's export of weapons and electronic equipment for sophisticated weapon systems.

Western Political Correctness: "Belonging" to Western Supremacy -- ignoring the harsh truth, that this western supremacy will finally be a Big Loser.

peter

----------

President Trump – What It Takes to be Part of the Chosen Ones. No Evidence that Iran Wants to Build Nuclear Weapons. “Donald, The Emperor without Clothes”. (22 June 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/president-trump-part-chosen-ones/5892144

--------

Open Letter to the Swiss Federal Council: Neutrality – Switzerland’s Failure to Condemn Israel’s Attack on Iran (22 June 2025)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/open-letter-swiss-federal-council-neutrality-switzerland/5892006