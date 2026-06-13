Introduction

These two stories are again connected.

Jean Ziegler, who at age 92, passed into another, likely better dimension a few days ago, is a hero for the world. He dedicated his life to fight for justice, equality and especially for the poor of this world. May his spirit and legacy live forever.

Brave New World - is a story of hope... it is a dream of a world where people live together in harmony and Peace. a world that aspires to other values than money, than accumulation of goods, than access to power and control... it is a world where happiness and wellbeing, the preservation of culture, of personal and spiritual sovereignty, cooperation instead of competition, are roots of life values. We may be at crossroads ---were the light, and the conscience of a new value order - the Light - may overcome, gradually but steadily, leading humanity into a dimension of peaceful cohabitation with equality and shared benefits for all.

---------

Articles

Below you may read these articles in their original publication

Jean Ziegler: The Loss of a Hero Committed to a World of Integrity, Honesty And Peace. “Où est l’espoir?” May His Legacy Live Forever (12 June 2026) https://www.globalresearch.ca/jean-ziegler-in-memoriam/5929701

------------

Brave New World – is a Famous Line from Shakespeare’s Play “The Tempest”: “O, Brave New World, That Has Such People in It!”

(with illustrations – 13 June 2026)

https://www.21cir.com/2026/06/195036/