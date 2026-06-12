Please watch these video-articles in their original publication format.

Video: Fragile Hegemony of the U.S. Dollar (Michel Chossudovsky video – 39 min - 25 May 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-fragile-hegemony-of-the-u-s-dollar/5927442

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Peru and Colombia at the Crossroads, plus the G7 Summit Redundancy: Sovereignty, Elections and the New Global Order | Peter Koenig (Daniel Estulin - Video 56 min – 2 June 2026)

