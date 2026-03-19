Introduction



These two articles, or rather interview transcripts, again, are related.

You have what they call a world economy devastating war - the war of aggression by Israel and the US against Iran, which drastically reduces the flow of vital energy through the Strait of Hormuz - and is sensed to slow down world economy, and especially the Asian, and even more specifically the Chinese economy.

Then you have at the same time China in her Two Sessions (traditional March socio-economic forecast for the coming one to five years) - projecting a 5% economic growth, low inflation and a national debt way below that of the western average. And they know about the Strait of Hormuz, and that 40% of China’s hydrocarbon energy is shipped through that Strait of Hormuz, which is now practically closed.

China knows something we don’t know?

Or

China has been planning ahead expecting what was going to happen?

Perhaps, you may find the answer in these two interviews and the ensuing debate, especially in the one about the “World Stage Theatre”.

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Articles

These articles are here available in their origianl publication, by Global Research (GR):



China Moves Forward with Solid Economy Backing – Against All External Odds (18 March 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-moves-forward-solid-economy-backing/5919164

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The War with Iran: Part of a “World Stage” Theatre Where We Are “Both Spectators and Actors” – Transcript of an interview with Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics (18 March 2026) full Rumble video 2:33:01 h https://rumble.com/v77bcom-peter-koenig.html

Transcript - https://www.globalresearch.ca/iran-world-stage-theatre/5919158

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