Introduction

First reaction: Africa and the G7 are completely opposite.

Second thought: or are they really?

As most everything on Mother Earth, they are connected.

Africa is a fast growing key factor in what is called the Global South that already today has 85% of the world population and runs neck on neck with the G7 as far as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concerned, both just over 40%.

But is this the real economic indicator, the comparator value for every country, every culture on the globe, no matter where they are?

Of course not. Yet the west has for the last 200 years used the same standards to measure every economy, as if they were equal, as if the GDP for example of China would be composed of the same components and values as that of the US. Of course they are not. Chin, has a solid economy behind her GDP; the US has nothing other than services and military industry, to count for their GDP. Most of the solid production the US once had, is outsourced. That’s why such western made indicators have to be declared defunct and replaced by indices that take account of cultural, economic, geographic - and-so-on --- differences.

Africa is emerging as a new population and economic force in the next 25 years. But “economic” probably not in the sense as it is understood by most of the west today. Money is no longer going to be the key component of economic wealth or power. Other values, such as individual and societal wellbeing, spirituality, absence of violence and the knowledge of conflict resolutions, harmonious cohabitation and - yes, happiness, are already today slowly emerging as what an awakening world is striving for.

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Articles

Both articles can be read here in their original publication b Global Research:

Africa – The World’s Future? (9 June 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/has-african-century-begun/5929317

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Redundancy of the 2026 G7 Summit in Evian, France – Elite Protection at Astronomical Costs (10 June 2026)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/redundancy-2026-g7-summit-france/5929488