Introduction

Africa and the WEF, they would appear so far apart.

But they ain't.

The WEF enhances the financial oligarchy - almost exclusively western - that keeps exploiting, France, UK, US - the EU as a "master union" with a zero-based and backed euro, similar to the US-dollar, against all of which Africa has been largely powerless.

The President of the European Commission, the one who pretends to call in a dictatorial style all the shots, little if any consultation with the European Parliament, is a member of the WEF's Bard of Trustees. What else do you need to know?

As many times before, Africa, starting with francophone West and Central Africa - is moving again for real independence, kicking out French troops and threatening abandoning the CFA franc.



But, will these French troops eventually be replaced by local defense military and a NEUTRAL political system? Or will US bases replace the French bases? "for Security" of course?

And the CFA, will it be replaced by a US-dollar dependency? - A "threat" Niger is already experiencing - Niger is rich in all the resources, the west covets, especially western military power.s

The WEF, after Klaus Schwab was absolved of all wrongdoing - a great joke and conflict of interest, par excellence - the WEF is swinging high again, is alive and kicking.

See this https://www.globalresearch.ca/klaus-schwab-cleared-wrongdoing/5898895

on hw WEF's former CEO and founder, Klaus Schwab was absolved from all wrongdoing.

