1. “Africa – Orchestrated Dependency.” A Memory Revival. and 2. World Economic Forum’s Former CEO Klaus Schwab “Cleared of Wrongdoing”
Introduction
Africa and the WEF, they would appear so far apart.
But they ain't.
The WEF enhances the financial oligarchy - almost exclusively western - that keeps exploiting, France, UK, US - the EU as a "master union" with a zero-based and backed euro, similar to the US-dollar, against all of which Africa has been largely powerless.
The President of the European Commission, the one who pretends to call in a dictatorial style all the shots, little if any consultation with the European Parliament, is a member of the WEF's Bard of Trustees. What else do you need to know?
As many times before, Africa, starting with francophone West and Central Africa - is moving again for real independence, kicking out French troops and threatening abandoning the CFA franc.
But, will these French troops eventually be replaced by local defense military and a NEUTRAL political system? Or will US bases replace the French bases? "for Security" of course?
And the CFA, will it be replaced by a US-dollar dependency? - A "threat" Niger is already experiencing - Niger is rich in all the resources, the west covets, especially western military power.s
The WEF, after Klaus Schwab was absolved of all wrongdoing - a great joke and conflict of interest, par excellence - the WEF is swinging high again, is alive and kicking.
See this https://www.globalresearch.ca/klaus-schwab-cleared-wrongdoing/5898895
on hw WEF's former CEO and founder, Klaus Schwab was absolved from all wrongdoing.
The Articles
See them ere in their original format, published by Global Research:
“Africa – Orchestrated Dependency.” A Memory Revival.
Continuous Colonization, Exploitation and Deadly Conflicts by Western Powers
(26 August 2025)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/africa-orchestrated-dependency-memory-revival/5898829
------
World Economic Forum’s Former CEO Klaus Schwab “Cleared of Wrongdoing”. (27 August 2025)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/klaus-schwab-cleared-wrongdoing/5898895
