WEF’s Klaus Schwab Crossing the Line on Sexual Harassment and Discrimination. Exposed by WSJ
Setting the Tone for WEF’s Management
6 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
4
The French Fraudulent Disaster Elections
It looks and feels like this past Sunday, 7 July 2024, second round French election is one of the biggest election frauds in French history, maybe even…
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
2
Hungary’s President, Victor Orbán – European Peacemaker or International Game Changer?
With the EU’s and NATO’s wrath and vehement disapproval, President Viktor Orban of Hungary used the occasion of Hungary’s European Union Presidency from…
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
2
Digital Money and Human Enslavement
Digitization of Everything – Towards a Dystopian World– Interview by Humanity United Now – a Conversation by Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea with Peter Koenig
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
3
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Barely Escapes an Assassination Attempt
According to the official story, an apparent lone nut, 20 years old Republican named Thomas Matthew Crooks, allegedly fired from a rooftop around 150…
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
1
The Trump Drama Eclipses the Rest of the World – While This Very World Falls Apart: Never-ending Wars, the WHO Tyranny…
The Gaza Massacres, the War in Ukraine, the Monetary Manipulations, the Climate Hoax, the Destruction of Agriculture, the WHO tyranny, the Human…
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
1
The Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump– Consequences and Perspectives – PK Interview by MD4CE
Video: The Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump – Consequences and Perspectives
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
1
Open Letter to Hungarian President Viktor Orbán
You may recall the Alternative Peace Conference on 12 June 2024, in Flühli, Switzerland organized by a Group for “Mutual Peace Engagement”, with real…
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
1
“Satanic Olympics Like The Closing Ceremony Of Humanity” – The French Macron Government Belongs to a Diabolical Cult
“Satanic Olympics Like The Closing Ceremony Of Humanity” – The French Macron Government Belongs to a Diabolical Cult
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
68
France – Interpreting the Satanic Olympics Inauguration
“The opening ceremony of the Olympics felt like the closing ceremony of humanity”, posted on “X” (former Twitter) by @KimDotcom.
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
2
An Alleged Earthquake Below the Test Site of Rheinmetall Weapons Manufacturer and Defense Contractor in Unteriberg, Central Switzerland, Was…
Introduction
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
1
French Olympics Closing – Dystopian Apocalypse Now?
“Dystopian” is the term for these Olympics, from the satanic Opening Ceremony, to the Ending celebration, and throughout the games.
7 hrs ago
•
Peter Koenig
3
