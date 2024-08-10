Peter’s Substack

WEF’s Klaus Schwab Crossing the Line on Sexual Harassment and Discrimination. Exposed by WSJ
Setting the Tone for WEF’s Management
  
Peter Koenig
The French Fraudulent Disaster Elections
It looks and feels like this past Sunday, 7 July 2024, second round French election is one of the biggest election frauds in French history, maybe even…
  
Peter Koenig
Hungary’s President, Victor Orbán – European Peacemaker or International Game Changer?
With the EU’s and NATO’s wrath and vehement disapproval, President Viktor Orban of Hungary used the occasion of Hungary’s European Union Presidency from…
  
Peter Koenig
Digital Money and Human Enslavement
Digitization of Everything – Towards a Dystopian World– Interview by Humanity United Now – a Conversation by Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea with Peter Koenig
  
Peter Koenig
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Barely Escapes an Assassination Attempt
According to the official story, an apparent lone nut, 20 years old Republican named Thomas Matthew Crooks, allegedly fired from a rooftop around 150…
  
Peter Koenig
The Trump Drama Eclipses the Rest of the World – While This Very World Falls Apart: Never-ending Wars, the WHO Tyranny…
The Gaza Massacres, the War in Ukraine, the Monetary Manipulations, the Climate Hoax, the Destruction of Agriculture, the WHO tyranny, the Human…
  
Peter Koenig
The Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump– Consequences and Perspectives – PK Interview by MD4CE
Video: The Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump – Consequences and Perspectives
  
Peter Koenig
Open Letter to Hungarian President Viktor Orbán
You may recall the Alternative Peace Conference on 12 June 2024, in Flühli, Switzerland organized by a Group for “Mutual Peace Engagement”, with real…
  
Peter Koenig
“Satanic Olympics Like The Closing Ceremony Of Humanity” – The French Macron Government Belongs to a Diabolical Cult
“Satanic Olympics Like The Closing Ceremony Of Humanity” – The French Macron Government Belongs to a Diabolical Cult
  
Peter Koenig
France – Interpreting the Satanic Olympics Inauguration
“The opening ceremony of the Olympics felt like the closing ceremony of humanity”, posted on “X” (former Twitter) by @KimDotcom.
  
Peter Koenig
An Alleged Earthquake Below the Test Site of Rheinmetall Weapons Manufacturer and Defense Contractor in Unteriberg, Central Switzerland, Was…
Introduction
  
Peter Koenig
French Olympics Closing – Dystopian Apocalypse Now?
“Dystopian” is the term for these Olympics, from the satanic Opening Ceremony, to the Ending celebration, and throughout the games.
  
Peter Koenig
